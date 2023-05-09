Cepton Integrates Award-Winning Adaptive Lidar Model into NVIDIA Omniverse

The video features simulated point clouds generated from a Vista-X120 Plus sensor integrated into the roof of the ego vehicle, with the software-definable ROI feature demonstrated. © Cepton, Inc.

The video features simulated point clouds generated from a Vista-X120 Plus sensor integrated into the roof of the ego vehicle, with the software-definable ROI feature demonstrated. © Cepton, Inc.

SAN JOSE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cepton, Inc. (“Cepton” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: CPTN), a Silicon Valley innovator and leader in high-performance lidar solutions, announced today that it is collaborating with NVIDIA to integrate its Vista-X120 Plus lidar into DRIVE Sim, an end-to-end simulation platform built on Omniverse.

As a member of the Omniverse ecosystem, Cepton’s announcement builds on previous integrations of its automotive lidar models for developing and testing autonomous driving algorithms, sensors and software. Using models of its Nova and Vista-X90 lidars, Cepton was one of the first lidar companies to showcase a 360°-coverage, dual-range lidar simulation, enabling both near-range blind spot elimination and long-range obstacle detection.

Now, with the addition of the Vista-X120 Plus model, Cepton is providing automakers and AV developers access to simulated sensor data from this award-winning adaptive lidar for use in their technology development. The showcased video features simulated point clouds generated from a Vista-X120 Plus sensor integrated into the roof of the ego vehicle. The model can also be configured to visualize the sensor’s performance based on placement.

In addition to Vista-X120 Plus’ ultra-high resolution and long range, the Omniverse integration also features a software-definable region of interest (ROI), which enables the lidar to achieve an optimized balance between performance and power efficiency across different driving scenarios.

“As the video demonstrates, our Vista-X120 Plus enables adaptive 3D perception capabilities that can truly help vehicles focus on what matters on the road,” said Dr. Dongyi Liao, Chief Technology Officer at Cepton. “Requirements on a lidar’s range, resolution and power consumption vary across different use cases, for example, highway cruising and navigating a busy neighborhood. With a software-definable ROI, Vista-X120 Plus provides an extremely flexible and versatile solution for assisted and autonomous driving.”

Brunno Moretti, Vice President of Product, adds, “With the automotive industry’s rapid transformation towards safer, smarter and greener mobility, digitalization has become key to streamlining every part of the automotive development, including lidar deployment. With the high-fidelity Vista-X120 Plus simulation on NVIDIA DRIVE Sim, we can help our automotive customers accelerate their development efforts while saving cost on physical installation and testing.”

Zvi Greenstein, General Manager at NVIDIA, said: “The addition of the Cepton Vista-X120 Plus lidar model to NVIDIA Omniverse provides greater flexibility to AV developers, accelerating technology development and reducing cost.”

Vista-X120 Plus is packed with Cepton’s next-generation lidar technology to significantly elevate performance without compromising reliability, size, power efficiency and cost. Learn more at https://www.cepton.com/vista-x120-plus/reveal.

With its expanded library of automotive lidar models, Cepton will support a broadened range of simulation on NVIDIA Omniverse to help automakers visualize and evaluate sensor capabilities across various products, integration solutions and driving scenarios. For more information, contact Cepton’s sales and BD team at https://www.cepton.com/company/contact.

About Cepton, Inc.

Cepton is a Silicon Valley innovator of lidar-based solutions for automotive (ADAS/AV), smart cities, smart spaces and smart industrial applications. With its patented lidar technology, Cepton aims to take lidar mainstream and achieve a balanced approach to performance, cost and reliability, while enabling scalable and intelligent 3D perception solutions across industries.

Cepton has been awarded a significant ADAS lidar series production award with Koito on the General Motors Business. Cepton is also engaged with all other Top 10 global OEMs.

Founded in 2016 and led by industry veterans with decades of collective experience across a wide range of advanced lidar and imaging technologies, Cepton is focused on the mass market commercialization of high-performance, high-quality lidar solutions. Cepton is headquartered in San Jose, CA, and has a center of excellence facility in Troy, MI, to provide local support to the OEM and Tier 1-studded Detroit area. Cepton also has a presence in Germany, Canada, Japan, India and China to serve a fast-growing global customer base. For more information, visit www.cepton.com and follow Cepton on Twitter and LinkedIn.