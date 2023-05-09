Wisk Aero and Japan Airlines Partner to Bring Autonomous, Everyday Flight to Japan

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif & TOKYO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wisk Aero, a leading Advanced Air Mobility company, and Japan Airlines (JAL), a leading international airline based in Japan, are partnering to bring Wisk’s self-flying, all-electric air taxi services to Japan. Additionally, Wisk and JAL Engineering (JALEC) will work closely together to develop plans for the maintenance and operation of Wisk’s autonomous air taxis.

“We are excited to be partnering with Japan Airlines, a highly-respected leader in aviation both in Japan and globally,” says Brian Yutko, CEO of Wisk. “Wisk and Japan Airlines share a commitment to safe, accessible transportation and to ensuring that our services provide long-term benefit to the communities that we serve. We look forward to working together to bring autonomous everyday flight to Japan and to further advancing Advanced Air Mobility in the broader APAC region.”

“We are very honored to partner with Wisk, a pioneer in autonomous eVTOL aircraft development. In Japan, the introduction of autonomous air travel is developing and we strongly feel that this partnership with Wisk is the first step towards the development of the next generation of safe air mobility in Japan,” says Ryo Tamura, CEO of JALEC.

A memorandum of understanding (MOU) has been signed that establishes a framework for collaboration between the two companies, as well as between the two companies and the Japanese Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB), and other relevant Japanese Government agencies. This will include careful consideration of regulatory requirements, safety measures, and how the community can benefit from advanced air mobility through the use of Wisk’s 6th Generation self-flying, electric vertical take-off and landing (eVTOL) aircraft.

Specifically, the MOU establishes a framework for:

Research towards launching fleet operations for Wisk’s 6th Generation taxi, including: Type certification approval in Japan Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul requirements

Supporting discussion with the Japanese Civil Aviation Bureau (JCAB) and relevant Japanese Government agencies, as appropriate, on the establishment of a Wisk operation under an Air Operators Certificate in Japan in the future

Development of a path to a demonstration flight in Japan

Introduction of autonomous aircraft into the Japanese national airspace system

“We are thrilled to be announcing this new partnership with Japan Airlines, a partner that so closely shares our values,” says Catherine MacGowan, Wisk’s APAC Regional Director. “Japan represents a large, densely populated market where air taxi services can provide real, positive impact for local communities. We look forward to further pursuing the potential introduction of our self-flying, all-electric air taxis in Japan, and are encouraged by the growing interest within the broader APAC region for these types of services.”

Japan Airlines and Wisk share a commitment to safety, sustainability, and responsibility. This partnership represents the joining of these shared values to develop an enduring approach to the introduction of future autonomous air taxi operations that are part of the future integrated transportation layer in Japan.

About Wisk

Wisk is an advanced air mobility (AAM) company dedicated to delivering safe, everyday flight for everyone. Wisk’s self-flying, eVTOL (electric vertical takeoff and landing) air taxi will make it possible for passengers to skip the traffic and get to their destination faster. Headquartered in the San Francisco Bay Area, with locations around the world, Wisk is an independent company backed by The Boeing Company and Kitty Hawk Corporation. With over a decade of experience and over 1600 test flights, Wisk is shaping the future of daily commutes and urban travel, safely and sustainably. Wisk is on a journey to deliver safe, autonomous, all-electric, everyday flight, join us and learn more here.

About Japan Airlines

Japan Airlines (JAL) was founded in 1951 and became the first international airline in Japan. A member of the oneworld® Alliance, the airline now reaches 411 airports in 60 countries and regions together with its codeshare partners with a modern fleet of 241 aircraft. Awarded as one of the most punctual major international airlines and a certified 5-Star Airline by Skytrax and a “World Class” airline by APEX, JAL is committed to providing customers with the highest levels of flight safety and quality in every aspect of its service, and to becoming one of the most preferred airlines in the world.

About JAL Engineering (JALEC)

JALEC is an aircraft maintenance company responsible for developing aircraft for the JAL Group. Based at Narita International Airport, Haneda International Airport, and Osaka International Airport, the company provides maintenance of engines and components for Japan Airlines aircraft. (http://www.jalec.co.jp/index.html)