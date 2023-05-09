Rave the Day Away with Glowbal Glow Rides at CycleBar

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Eat, Sleep, Ride, Rave, Repeat! CycleBar, the world’s largest indoor cycling franchise with over 280 studios, announced today a Glowbal Rave Ride on May 11 across studios in the United States, Canada and Australia. Playlists will include EDM hits from the hottest DJs and dance music artists, including recent festival headliners. CELSIUS Essential Energy, the official energy drink of CycleBar, is teaming up with dozens of CycleBar locations to sponsor live DJ rides in the United States.

Throughout the entire day on May 11, select CycleBar studios will be hosting these out-of-this-world, live music-driven rides, fueled by CELSIUS in the U.S. Select participants will also receive complimentary CycleBar swag, including tote bags, towels, CELSIUS beverages and more. Check your local studio’s schedule to see when a Glowbal Rave Ride is being offered near you. For those unable to book a bike in sold-out rides, local CycleBars across the country will be giving away the last bike on social media just days before the class.

“There is something magical about executing these high-energy rave rides on a GLOW-bal scale, made possible by CycleBar’s massive reach and unmatched passion for indoor cycling,” said Australian Master Instructor, Rachel Ashton. “Knowing that thousands of people around the world will come together and tune out life’s stresses for a day to achieve a better mental and physical state is pretty incredible. Regular riders and new faces do not want to miss what our studios have in store!”

“Considering our bikes are stationary, it’s amazing the places we can go when we come together as a global network of studios,” said Billy Grenham, Chief Marketing Officer of CycleBar. “When we harness the power of our studios, instructors, and dedicated members around the world, we can provide riders with live, communal experiences unlike anything found elsewhere and make the communities we serve a better place.”

Whether someone is a seasoned indoor cycling veteran or has never been on a bike before, CycleBar is passionate about making every rider feel welcomed, empowered, and energized after every class. World-class instructors motivate and enlighten riders, helping them find community and achieve their fitness goals in state-of-the-art studios, accompanied by adrenaline-pumping playlists. A variety of class types, including Connect, Performance, Classic, Empower and Xpress, ensure that there is a way for everyone to get active.

This Glowbal Rave Ride is not the first time CycleBar has coordinated a concurrent event across its many studios. Last October, CycleBar hosted CycleGives rides to raise awareness for breast cancer and donations for Susan G. Komen®, and more recently, the indoor cycling franchise partnered with the American Heart Association for a CycleGives event in February.

For more information about CycleBar and to find a location near you, visit www.cyclebar.com. If you are interested in other CycleBeats theme rides, follow CycleBar’s Instagram @cyclebar, and check out your local CycleBar’s schedule to see which global theme rides they are offering.

ABOUT CYCLEBAR

Founded in 2004, CycleBar is the largest indoor cycling brand by number of studios and offers a variety of low-impact, high-intensity indoor cycling workouts, which are inclusive of all fitness levels. CycleBar offers an immersive, multi-sensory experience in state-of-the-art “CycleTheaters,” led by specially trained instructors, enhanced with high-energy “CycleBeats” playlists and tracked using rider-specific “CycleStat” performance metrics. Ranked on Entrepreneur Magazine’s Franchise 500 five years running, Fastest-Growing Franchises in 2021 as well as Inc. Magazine’s Inc. 5000 in 2020, CycleBar is headquartered in Irvine, CA and backed by Xponential Fitness, the largest franchisor of boutique fitness brands. To learn more about CycleBar, visit www.cyclebar.com.