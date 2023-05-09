Legacy Corporate Lending, New Asset-based Lending Company, Launches With Investment From Bain Capital Credit

PLANO, Texas & BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Legacy Corporate Lending (“Legacy”) a new asset-based lending (ABL) company, today announced its launch as an independent lender focused on serving the needs of middle market companies across North America. Legacy is launching with a significant equity investment from funds managed by a subsidiary of Bain Capital Credit, L.P., (“Bain Capital Credit”), a leading global credit specialist.

Based in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, Legacy Corporate Lending will provide revolving credit facilities and term loans ranging in size from $10 to $40 million to companies in an array of industries that seek to access capital outside of traditional bank lending or the syndicated lending market. Legacy intends to make loans that are secured by assets including accounts receivable, inventory, machinery and equipment, real estate, and intellectual property.

Legacy Corporate Lending is led by CEO Clark Griffith, a 25-year commercial finance industry veteran with significant experience leading and establishing ABL lending businesses. Mr. Griffith spent the bulk of his career at GE Capital, most recently as an Officer of GE Japan and Senior Managing Director and Head of GE Capital’s Structured Finance business. The founding leadership team includes Paul Martin, Chief Investment Officer, who brings more than 30 years of commercial lending experience, and Lawrence Ridgway, Chief Operating Officer, who has more than 25 years of ABL experience. Mr. Martin has co-founded several ABL companies, and Mr. Ridgway joins Legacy from Citizens Commercial Banking where he served as a Senior Vice President, covering ABL clients.

“ We are excited to establish this well-capitalized platform in partnership with Bain Capital Credit at a time when lending provides an essential solution to many companies,” said Griffith. “ We see a significant opportunity to leverage our combined credit investment and industry expertise to provide borrowers with flexible, solutions-oriented capital. We look forward to leveraging our experience and relationships to build a diversified lending platform focused on serving the unique needs of our borrowers.”

“ We are fortunate to be partnering with such a talented and experienced leadership team who shares our conviction about the need for quality ABL offerings to serve this market, and the growth opportunities that lie ahead,” said Thomas Kolinski, a Partner at Bain Capital Credit. “ As seasoned industry veterans, Legacy’s executive team is uniquely positioned to address the complex needs of middle market borrowers and to do so with the speed, certainty, and execution that today’s fast paced market demands.”

About Legacy Corporate Lending

Legacy Corporate Lending is an independent asset-based lending company providing revolving lines of credit and term loan commitments up to $40 million in transaction size. Legacy provides direct financing to middle market companies, private and public companies, across a wide spectrum of industries including automotive, business services, consumer products, distribution & wholesale, e-commerce & retail, food & beverage, manufacturing, transportation & logistics. Legacy Corporate Lending is a portfolio company of Bain Capital Specialty Finance, Inc. and Bain Capital Private Credit, which are externally managed by BCSF Advisors LP, an SEC-registered investment advisor. For more information visit http://www.legacycorporatelending.com/.

About Bain Capital Credit, L.P.

Bain Capital Credit (www.baincapitalcredit.com) is a leading global credit specialist with approximately $43 billion in assets under management. Bain Capital Credit invests across the credit spectrum and in credit-related strategies, including leveraged loans, high-yield bonds, structured products, private middle market loans, bespoke capital solutions, distressed securities and assets, non-performing loans, hard assets and equities. Our team of more than 95 investment professionals creates value through rigorous, independent analysis of thousands of corporate issuers around the world. Bain Capital Credit's dedicated Private Credit Group focuses on providing complete financing solutions to businesses with EBITDA between $10 million and $150 million located in North America, Europe and Asia Pacific. In addition to credit, Bain Capital invests across asset classes including private equity, public equity, venture capital and real estate, and leverages the firm’s shared platform to capture opportunities in strategic areas of focus.