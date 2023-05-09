Apex Advances 400MWh of Energy Storage with Powin Battery Technology

PORTLAND, Ore. & CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Apex Clean Energy and Powin LLC (Powin), a global energy storage platform provider, announced two new battery storage projects in Texas. Apex developed and will construct, own, and operate the projects; Powin is providing its Centipede™ Platform and StackOS™ battery management system.

Angelo Storage, co-located with the 195 MW Angelo Solar Project, and Great Kiskadee Storage will each deliver 100MW/200 MWh of capacity to the Texas grid with a 2-hour battery duration. The battery systems will use Powin’s StackOS platform to provide energy arbitrage and ancillary grid services to the ERCOT market, which are critical for maintaining grid reliability. The storage systems will absorb excess solar or wind generation when demand is low and discharge when energy usage is high, ensuring adequate power supply while allowing the grid to operate more efficiently and flexibly.

“ As Texas experiences more extreme weather conditions in both summer and winter months, there’s a growing need for cleaner and more reliable energy,” said Geoff Brown, CEO of Powin. “ With visibility and control down to the battery cell level, our platform can respond to changing grid conditions in real-time. As these new storage projects are deployed, ERCOT customers in the region will have the assurance of a climate-resilient grid backed by Powin’s technology.”

“ Texas already leads the nation in operating wind and solar capacity; adding battery storage will support ERCOT with grid reliability, encouraging additional renewable development in the Lone Star State,” said Mark Goodwin, president and CEO of Apex. “ Battery storage is a crucial component of our nation’s energy transition, and Apex is investing accordingly, with 11.6 GW of utility-scale storage in our development portfolio—gigawatts of clean energy potential that is only realized alongside experienced partners like Powin.”

Together, the projects will generate more than $24.4 million in tax revenue and approximately 100 jobs during construction. The Angelo and Great Kiskadee storage projects are expected to begin commercial operations in late 2023 and 2024.

About Powin, LLC

At Powin, we are advancing the next frontier of energy and changing the way we power our daily lives by ensuring access to clean, resilient, and affordable power. As a global energy platform provider, we offer fully integrated battery storage solutions, software, and services to optimize grid performance and enable the transition to cleaner energy sources. Powin has over 6,000 MWh of energy storage systems that have been deployed or are under construction with an additional 11,000 MWh in contracting worldwide. To learn more, please visit www.powin.com.

About Apex Clean Energy

Apex Clean Energy was founded with a singular focus: to accelerate the shift to clean energy. Through origination, construction, and operation of utility-scale wind, solar, and storage facilities, distributed energy resources, and green fuel technologies, Apex is expanding the renewable frontier across North America. Our mission-driven team of more than 400 professionals uses a data-focused approach and an unrivaled portfolio of projects to create solutions for the world’s most innovative and forward-thinking customers. For more information about how Apex is building the energy company of the future, visit www.apexcleanenergy.com or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn.