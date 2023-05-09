AllerVie Health Consolidates Ocala and The Villages Locations

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AllerVie Health, a leading provider of allergy and immunology services in the United States, announced the consolidation of its clinic locations in The Villages, Florida, today as part of the strategic partnership with Allergy & Asthma Care of Florida and Allergy Sinus & Asthma Family Health Center. This consolidation will enable AllerVie to better serve its patients and increase scheduling availability, providing more service offerings over time.

As of Monday, April 3, 2023, Allergy Sinus & Asthma Family Health Center has merged operations with and changed its name to Allergy & Asthma Care of Florida. With the market consolidation, AllerVie decided to close its clinic located at 13710 N. US Hwy 441, Suite 200, The Villages and transition patients to its two new locations in The Villages on Brownwood Boulevard and La Grande Boulevard. The last day of service at this location was Wednesday, March 29, 2023.

All patient care is now being provided out of the newly combined and consolidated clinic locations by Dr. Thomas L. Johnson II and his Advanced Practice Providers, Beau J. Caruthers, Jill Lietz, and Kristin Debusk. The three remaining clinics (one in Ocala and two in The Villages) are more spacious and convenient, allowing providers to optimize resources and improve patient care.

“AllerVie Health is committed to providing the best possible care to its patients,” said Abby Boustead, senior director of operations at AllerVie Health. “Consolidating our clinic footprint and optimizing resources across the remaining locations is the best way to continue serving our patients well. We are excited about this strategic partnership and look forward to continuing to serve patients in Ocala and The Villages.”

Allergy & Asthma Care of Florida joined AllerVie Health in October 2021, with clinic locations in both Ocala and The Villages, Florida. Earlier this year, Allergy Sinus & Asthma Family Health Center joined AllerVie Health, bringing with it two clinic locations in The Villages, Florida.

Headquartered in Dallas, AllerVie Health served over 100,000 patients in 2022 with world-class allergy and immunology services.

About AllerVie Health

AllerVie Health is a national network of board-certified allergists and immunologists partnering together for the advancement of patient care, serving patients across 12 states in 76 clinic locations. Our providers are committed to establishing the allergy and immunology gold standard, expanding access to best-in-class care, and bringing relief and renewed vitality to the millions of Americans affected annually, many of whom live in underserved communities today. AllerVie is relentlessly dedicated to clinical excellence, creating an improved patient experience, and supporting the development of advanced allergy and immunology-focused therapeutics and treatment options. With AllerVie Health, our patients can feel their best, reclaim their lives, and live in freedom! To learn more, visit www.allervie.com.