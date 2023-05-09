Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming Signs Agreement for 250th Location, Marking Major Milestone for Global Pet Franchise Brand

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming, the leading pet service franchise brand in the United States, is thrilled to announce that it has inked its 250th store agreement in the United States. The first quarter of 2023 was monumental for the brand, kicking off the year with international expansion to Canada and signing its first agreement in California in February. The 250th franchise agreement was signed for two stores located in Cumming and Buford.

Across the state of Georgia, Woof Gang currently has 10 stores open and in business and 10 stores under development. In the Atlanta market, two of these stores are open and eight stores are under development. This milestone represents another step in growing the brand’s footprint across the country and in Georgia, with its most recent opening in the Atlanta Beltline and seven new locations slated to open every other month throughout 2023.

“ To hit 250 signed franchise agreements marks a monumental moment for Woof Gang,” said Ricardo Azevedo, Chief Executive Officer of Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming. “ The accelerated growth Woof Gang has seen in the past few months truly serves as a testament to the passion our franchisees have to serve their communities. It is incredible to be able to provide the opportunity for pet lovers to turn their passion for pets into a profitable business.”

This year marks the second year in a row that the top-tier pet franchise brand has achieved record growth. In 2022, Woof Gang opened 25 locations across the U.S. to meet the increasing demand for pet services. Straying away from the traditional one-size-fits-all big box pet stores, Woof Gang prides itself on being the “neighborhood pet store” in all of its communities. The brand keeps its spaces smaller, more intimate, and staffed with pet lovers with expertise.

Operating as a dual concept business model, average store sales for a Woof Gang location exceed $700,000 per year. With a mid-point investment cost of $287,800, franchisees yield a high return on investment, with sales about 2.5x times higher than their initial investment. With offerings such as luxury spa services, gourmet nutrition and treats, and accessories and toys for pets, Woof Gang draws in customers with its wide variety of options in a friendly and fun-loving environment.

Woof Gang Bakery and Grooming is committed to pets’ happiness, health, and well-being. Spreading love and joy to pet communities, one groom and treat at a time.

About Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming

Founded in 2007, Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming is the leading specialty retailer of pet food, pet supplies and professional pet grooming in North America, with more than 250 locations open or under development in the United States. Woof Gang Bakery & Grooming has been recognized as a top 10 retailer by Pet Business Media and one of the nation’s fastest-growing pet chains by Pet Insight magazine. The franchise also received the Retailer of the Year Franchise Award from Pet Product News, Franchise Times Top 500, and Best Overall Multi-Unit Retailer and Multiservice Excellence Award from Pet Business Media. In 2023, Woof Gang was ranked in Entrepreneur’s 44th annual Franchise 500® Ranking for the first time. Woof Gang has become a household name in the more than $124 billion pet industry due to its mission to provide professional pet grooming and high-quality products that enhance the well-being, health, and happiness of beloved animal companions. And also how they look!