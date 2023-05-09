Rock Valley Credit Union Partners with Mahalo Banking to Empower Member Self-Service Capabilities

TROY, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Mahalo Banking, a CUSO that provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions, today announced a new partnership with Loves Park, Ill.-based Rock Valley Credit Union (‘Rock Valley’ – $150M in assets). The credit union is launching the Mahalo platform to offer a modernized digital banking system and strengthen its member experience.

Rock Valley serves approximately 16,000 members in the Greater Rockford, Ill. area. The credit union intends to leverage Mahalo’s digital banking platform to offer financial education opportunities, more easily integrate with third-party solutions, strengthen member communications and launch several member-requested features such as card controls, alerts, seamless statement views, credit score access and more.

In addition to the aforementioned tech features, the credit union is also implementing Mahalo’s multi-lingual functionality. This tool enables greater self-service capabilities for members whose first language is Spanish and can help the credit union attract new prospective members who also speak Spanish.

“Understanding the need to upgrade our digital banking platform, we wanted to ensure any new investment in our digital capabilities would empower our members via increased service options, greater inclusivity and improved member experiences,” said Tanya Peterson, Executive Vice President of Rock Valley. “Mahalo has proven to be a partner whose product and collaborative working style best suit us in working toward achieving our digital goals. We appreciate the team’s flexibility and commitment to ensuring we are able to execute on agreed upon deliverables in a timely, streamlined and efficient manner.”

Mahalo Banking offers a robust digital banking platform designed to meet the needs of credit unions and their members. The platform offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality, allowing credit unions to better support all members. Designed by credit union industry natives, the platform offers a modernized digital banking experience that enables credit unions to maintain a competitive edge with a unified omni-experience, deep integrations into credit union cores, streamlined third-party integrations and a highly secure architectural design.

“Digital banking technology is advancing quickly, and credit unions must act strategically to continue serving members with progressive functionality that meets their needs,” said Denny Howell, co-founder and COO of Mahalo. “Improving platform offerings today requires credit unions to consider where there are opportunities to deliver more inclusive options to expand their reach and interact meaningfully with each member. Our team intuitively understands credit unions’ dedication to serving members well, and we are delighted to play a role in helping Rock Valley leverage a more accessible banking platform for their community.”

About Rock Valley Credit Union

Rock Valley Credit Union is a not-for-profit financial institution owned and operated by its members since 1968. Its field of membership includes Winnebago, Boone, Ogle, DeKalb, Lee and Stephenson Counties, IL, and Green, Rock and Walworth Counties, WI. RVCU prides itself in customized services for each of its 16,000 members and is dedicated to supporting more than 30 community events and organizations each year. RVCU is headquartered in Loves Park, with additional locations in Rochelle and Machesney Park, IL. For more information, visit rockvalleycreditunion.org.

About Mahalo

Mahalo Banking provides online and mobile banking solutions for credit unions. Based in Troy, Mich., the Mahalo platform is designed and built on superior architecture with deep integration to core processing, providing security and a robust feature set across all delivery channels for a true omni experience. Mahalo offers the industry’s first and only online banking solution to fully integrate comprehensive neurodiverse functionality directly into its platform. This inclusive approach allows credit unions to support and embrace all members and accommodate their unique needs.

For more information about Mahalo Banking, please visit us at mahalobanking.com, follow us on Twitter or connect via LinkedIn.