Beechwood Carolinas Opens Sales Gallery for First Release of New Homes At Flagship Charlotte Community, Lakeside Pointe on Lake Norman

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beechwood Carolinas, a division of The Beechwood Organization – one of the largest privately-owned developers of single-family homes, multi-family homes and luxury lifestyle communities on the East Coast – announces the May 17 opening of its sales gallery for Lakeside Pointe on Lake Norman, its flagship 217-home lifestyle community sited on 83+ acres in one of the most scenic locales of North Carolina, 30 miles from Charlotte in Catawba County’s Sherrills Ford.

Located along a picturesque peninsula with direct access to more than a mile of coveted Lake Norman waterfront, Lakeside Pointe will ultimately offer a range of Inland, Waterview and Waterfront homes; a 5,000-square-foot private clubhouse and private boat slips for residents; 68,000 square feet of retail; and 26 acres of preserved open space for community pleasure.

“There are few waterfront opportunities remaining on Lake Norman, and with events over recent years, people are looking for their own private sanctuary at home, where they can enjoy the outdoors and celebrate nature with family and friends," says Robert Kardos, President, Beechwood Carolinas.

“As we continue site development, we are excited to open our sales gallery with the Cottage Collection, our first homes for sale at this beautiful property with incredible natural features.”

SALES GALLERY OPENS WITH THE COTTAGE COLLECTION

Given the overwhelming interest in this one-of-a-kind lakeside community, and brisk sales at new Beechwood communities in Weddington and Marvin, the Lakeside Pointe sales gallery will be open by appointment offering a limited first release of 10 homes from the Cottage Collection with introductory pricing from the mid $500,000s.

For empty nesters, young professionals and families seeking a first- or second-home, three cottage models, 2,182 to 2,778 square feet, are available. Floorplans range from one-bedroom plus den to four bedrooms with one-and-one-half to four baths, all with a primary suite on the main level. Living space is maximized without compromising design. Airy, open environments allow for freedom of movement, while additional bedroom suites are strategically placed on the second level for discretion and privacy when needed. The result provides the design expected in a custom estate without the large footprint.

SALES SUCCESS AT WEDDINGTON GLEN AND BROADMOOR AT MARVIN COMMUNITIES

Propelled by market demand for its quality and style of new construction homes in prime locations, the launch of Lakeside Pointe at Lake Norman follows Beechwood’s success at Weddington Glen, where 91% or 32 of 35 homes are sold, and Broadmoor at Marvin, where over half or 33 of 62 homes are sold.

At the 35-home Weddington Glen community on 48 acres at Matthews Road in Weddington, the developer’s first community to break ground in 2022, homes are priced from $1.1 million to $1.3 million.

At the 62-home Broadmoor at Marvin community, on 86 acres at Waxhaw-Marvin Road in the heart of Marvin, prices range from $1.2 million to $1.7 million for luxury homes and $1.8 million to $2.5 million for custom homes.

BEECHWOOD’S CAROLINAS VISION

“Our vision is to tailor our signature quality of home styles with local lifestyles. We’ve partnered with local experts in the land planning and design space to ensure our communities in the Carolinas meet the desires and needs of current and future residents,” says Steven Dubb, Principal, The Beechwood Organization.

Beechwood engaged Shook Kelley, a Charlotte-based planning and architectural design firm, on the master plan for Lakeside Pointe to combine its own building, design and land management expertise with local expertise. The company expects to tap more local talent as it creates new jobs that in turn will contribute to the local economy.

“We now look forward to joining the Lake Norman community. Our appreciation for the people and landscapes of the Carolinas continues to grow. We’re just getting started!” added Dubb.

To schedule an appointment with the Lakeside Pointe sales gallery located at 7235 Fighting Creek Road, Sherrills Ford, NC 28673, interested buyers can call 828.554.7378. To stay updated on Lakeside Pointe and its fellow communities, visit beechwoodcarolinas.com.

ABOUT BEECHWOOD CAROLINAS

(https://www.beechwoodcarolinas.com @beechwoodcarolinas)

The Beechwood Organization is ranked at the forefront of privately-owned residential developers nationwide and on the East Coast. It is one of the largest developers of single-family homes, multi-family homes and sophisticated lifestyle communities in New York State ranking #58 of 245 U.S Housing Giants by Professional Builder Magazine. Since 1985, Beechwood has built more than 9,500 homes in 70 communities. Since 2017, it has averaged 3.9 million square feet in new developments annually with future ones on the map from New York to the Carolinas.

Beechwood founder and chief executive Michael Dubb, with son and principal Steven Dubb, are renowned for their innovative and forward thinking in “not just selling a home, but a lifestyle” with signature quality construction and design for the way sophisticated buyers and renters want to live today. Their company is known for its commitment to thoughtful land planning and design, repurposing disused land, building in harmony with nature and creating a benefit for all residents.

Since 2021, Beechwood carries these values forward to North Carolina. With thoughtful proposals for new residential developments, starting in Charlotte and Chapel Hill, under the aegis of Robert Kardos, Regional President, Carolinas, who has led the development of new construction homes across the Carolinas for more than 35 years. Beechwood’s vision for the Carolinas is to enhance quality of life for both residents and the distinguished communities in which it develops. Home styles in every community are designed specifically for their location and reflective of the Beechwood commitment to its buyers for newly built homes that embody innovative design, wellness, eco-friendliness, and smart home living.