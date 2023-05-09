Kasada and Signifyd Partner to Eliminate eCommerce Fraud Without Disrupting Customer Experience

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kasada, provider of the most effective and easiest way to defend against advanced bot attacks, today announced a strategic partnership with Signifyd, a specialist in eCommerce fraud and consumer abuse protection.

This partnership demonstrates the companies’ commitment to helping eCommerce providers deliver on their core business priorities to reduce fraud while improving the user experience. Together Kasada and Signifyd provide an impenetrable barrier against fraud. Kasada’s anti-bot platform stops automated online fraud before it happens, while Signifyd’s Commerce Protection Program protects against additional fraud forms and consumer abuse.

“Many retailers and eCommerce organizations often face the challenge of balancing fraud prevention with a seamless customer experience. But they shouldn’t have to choose between the two,” said Sam Crowther, CEO and founder of Kasada. “Our partnership with Signifyd provides companies with a holistic solution to combat fraud without introducing any friction into the buyer’s journey, resulting in lower costs and higher profit margins.”

By eliminating automated traffic, customers will experience increased conversion rates, enhanced site performance, and gain valuable analytical insights from genuine traffic. This will enable online retailers to accurately project customer purchases, anticipate profits, run more effective marketing campaigns, forecast infrastructure spend, and better plan for future demand.

Crowther added, "Automation, bots, and AI are at the core of the online fraud problem, as they are used to take over accounts, generate fake ones, hoard products, test stolen cards, and scrape websites and APIs. Failure to eliminate automated fraud leads to skewed analytics and significant downstream costs, making it impossible for retailers to accurately plan and effectively understand what’s working. For these reasons, automated attacks have a detrimental and material impact on overall profit margins."

“As fraud rings continue to innovate, Signifyd and Kasada together are staying a step ahead of automated attacks on digital sites and defending against fraudulent orders fueled by bot-driven account takeovers and identity theft,” said Will Wyatt, Signifyd Vice President, Global Partnerships and Channel Sales. “To truly protect against fraud, you need to recognize it before it happens and prevent it without damaging the customer experience.”

About Kasada

Kasada stops the bad bots that other solutions cannot. Its modern, proactive solution adapts as fast as attackers do, making automated attacks unviable. Unlike legacy rule-based systems, Kasada is easy-to-use, offering long-lasting protection from bot attacks across web, mobile and API channels. Its invisible defenses eliminate the need for ineffective CAPTCHAs, ensuring a frictionless user experience. Kasada is based in New York and Sydney, with offices in Melbourne, Boston, San Francisco and London. For more information, please visit www.kasada.io and follow on Twitter, LinkedIn, and Facebook.

About Signifyd

Signifyd provides an end-to-end Commerce Protection Platform that leverages its Commerce Network to maximize conversion, automate customer experience and eliminate fraud and consumer abuse risk for retailers. Its solutions provide the transparency and control that brands need to succeed in the rapidly changing world of commerce. Signifyd, which is the leading provider of payment security and fraud prevention for the Top 1000 Retailers for 2023, is headquartered in San Jose, CA, with locations in Denver, New York, Mexico City, São Paulo, Belfast and London.