JetLearn and CodeMonkey Team up to Empower the Next Generation of Tech Leaders

AMSTERDAM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Technology skills are going to become the new superpower driving humanity forward in frontier areas such as space exploration, medicine, and sustainability. Key industries are already being shaped by cutting-edge technologies like AI, Robotics, and Quantum computing.

With the rapid advent of Generative AI, every person will be expected to start wielding technology tools and the gap between haves and have-nots will increase dramatically.

Hence, it is imperative that we provide young learners, who are in school right now, with a strong foundation in technology and inspire them to view these skills as the superpower for enhancing creativity and driving impact.

With this aligned mission of empowering young learners, JetLearn and CodeMonkey have teamed up!

JetLearn, Europe’s leading live online next-gen skills academy for kids, has partnered with CodeMonkey, a leading global coding program for kids, to empower the next generation with tech skills. JetLearn now becomes the live learning partner for CodeMonkey. Thus, millions of CodeMonkey customers have access to high quality live-learning via JetLearn on AI, Robotics, Web3 and more!

"Partnering with Codemonkey is a game-changer for learners globally," said JetLearn CEO, Abhishek Bahl. “CodeMonkey’s gamified content builds a solid foundation and kindles curiosity about technology in millions of kids. The CodeMonkey and JetLearn partnership will enable CodeMonkey’s learners to take live lessons via personalised learning roadmaps to help every child reach their full potential. "

With a proven track record of success, Codemonkey has helped millions of children worldwide become proficient in coding and technology skills through fun and interactive games. The program is designed to be engaging and accessible to children of all ages, making it an ideal complement to JetLearn's personalised Live Online classes.

"Partnering with JetLearn is a natural fit for us," said Codemonkey COO, Boaz Zaionce. "We share a common goal of empowering the next generation of tech leaders and, with this partnership, we are magnifying our impact."

Together, JetLearn and Codemonkey are poised to revolutionize the next-gen skills education landscape by providing young learners with the skills they need to succeed in the digital age. With a commitment to innovation and a passion for empowering the next generation of tech leaders, this dynamic partnership will make a difference in the lives of young learners around the world.

About CodeMonkey: CodeMonkey is a leading coding for kids program. Through its award-winning courses, millions of students learn how to code in real programming languages. CodeMonkey offers an engaging and enjoyable curriculum for schools, after-school clubs and camps as well as self-paced online courses to learn coding at home.

About JetLearn: JetLearn is Europe’s best online next-gen skills academy for kids with learners in 46 countries. JetLearn’s mission is to empower children with a foundation in new-age technology skills like AI, Coding and Robotics in a fun, inspiring and hyper-personalised way. JetLearn’s technology platform powers live online lessons and fun-learning workshops via its world-leading curriculum and top inspirational teachers. JetLearn has been recognised as one of the Top 5 Edtech companies in the "STEM for Kids" category in the prestigious HolonIQ List.