BlueShore Financial Partners with FutureVault as the first Canadian Credit Union to Offer Premium Digital Vault

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BlueShore Financial, a full-service boutique financial institution, today announces the launch of the BlueShore Digital Vault in collaboration with FutureVault, an industry-leading provider of secure document exchange and digital vault solutions.

With this offering BlueShore Financial will further deliver on its commitment to providing a premium, world-class digital client experience. As the first mover amongst credit unions in Canada to deliver a secure user friendly digital vault solution for its clients, the BlueShore Digital Vault effectively improves the collaboration between BlueShore’s trusted advisors and their clients allowing them to manage information and documents digitally on an encrypted platform. In particular, BlueShore Financial clients will be able to securely and efficiently receive, upload and share critical financial, personal, and business documents, leading to significant time savings and the added convenience of collaborating in real-time.

In addition to the web-based platform delivered to Advisors and clients, the BlueShore Digital Vault mobile application will soon be made available to clients, providing them with the convenience of security, efficiency, and peace of mind anytime, anywhere.

“Introducing the BlueShore Digital Vault and providing this premium offering to our clients will provide more value, time savings and peace of mind while safeguarding their most important financial, business, and personal documents,” said Fred Cook, Chief Information Officer, BlueShore Financial. “We have long prided ourselves in our ability to deliver premium client service, expert financial advice, and seamless technology.”

Notable features and benefits of the BlueShore Digital Vault include:

Enterprise-grade information security and compliance features

Secure and efficient document exchange tools and features

Downloadable mobile applications (iOS and Android) will be available for clients to access financial and personal documents anytime, anywhere easily and securely

Structured taxonomy to securely and efficiently store, manage, and access enterprise and client documents

“We are extremely excited to launch this innovative initiative with BlueShore Financial and the innovative team behind the project,” commented Daniel Kenny, FutureVault Chief Executive Officer. “They have been incredible partners in building and launching this best-in-class platform for their advisors and clients. Their attention to detail, expertise and thought leadership evidently demonstrates their commitment to delivering a premium client experience, and the prestigious reputation they continue to receive.”

About BlueShore Financial Credit Union

BlueShore Financial is a boutique financial institution providing a full range of personal and business banking, wealth management, insurance and commercial lending solutions. With a branch network located across the Lower Mainland and Sea-to-Sky Corridor, BlueShore Financial helps clients achieve financial wellness® through personalized solutions and expert advice, delivered in a unique Financial Spa® branch environment. BlueShore Financial manages over $6.9 billion in Assets Under Administration and is consistently ranked among the top 10 financial planning firms in Metro Vancouver.

BlueShore Financial is an Imagine Canada Caring Company, contributing at least 1% of pre-tax profits annually to charities and not-for-profit organizations within the communities it serves. BlueShore Financial is the operating name of BlueShore Financial Credit Union.

About FutureVault

FutureVault is a market-leading provider of secure document exchange and Personal Life Management Digital Vault solutions purposely built for the financial services and wealth management industries. FutureVault’s innovative, multi-tiered platform enables firms, advisors, and clients/households to manage information better, together. FutureVault offers a powerful white-label solution that transforms the way organizations manage, store, and deliver documents and statements, meet information security and compliance requirements, and drive material operational efficiencies across front, middle, and back-office functions through automated workflows, integrations, and open APIs. FutureVault’s platform supports multiple languages including English, French, and Spanish. FutureVault is recognized as a top 100 most innovative global WealthTech solution provider.

Visit futurevault.com to learn more. Follow us on LinkedIn.