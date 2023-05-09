PracticeTek Announces Strategic Alliance with Inception Online Marketing

KNOXVILLE, Tenn.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--PracticeTek, an alliance of innovative software companies, announced the addition of Inception Online Marketing, a renowned agency specializing in digital marketing solutions for healthcare professionals.

As part of PracticeTek, Inception will have access to a broad range of advanced technology tools and resources from companies like Zingit, GrowthPlug, IntakeQ, ChiroSpring and more. This collaboration will empower Inception to unlock new areas of marketing innovation, expand its reach, and enhance its value to clients.

Inception has established itself as the industry’s premier marketing leader through its innovative growth tools and unwavering commitment to client success. Its team consistently delivers effective digital marketing solutions tailored to the unique needs of the chiropractic industry.

Eric Leaver, CEO of PracticeTek, emphasized the positive impact of the collaboration: "Inception is clearly the market leader in attracting new patients to chiropractic clinics. We’re honored to have them join PracticeTek. Collaborating with our innovation team and other alliance members, we look forward to supporting Inception’s continued contribution to the chiropractic community. We all share the same mission: To empower healthcare professionals to focus less on business distractions and more on patient care.”

Inception Marketing’s Co-Founder and Chief Marketing Officer, Mike Hamilton, shared his enthusiasm: "We are thrilled to join PracticeTek and benefit from their expansive resources and expertise. This collaboration advances our mission of helping chiropractors expand their local impact with powerful and effective growth tools."

About PracticeTek

PracticeTek is an alliance of innovative software solutions that deliver exceptional patient experiences, attract new patients, and make the business of healthcare easier for clinicians. For more information, visit PracticeTek.com.

About Inception Online Marketing

Inception Online Marketing is the leading digital marketing agency specializing in growth solutions for the chiropractic community. For more information, visit InceptionOnlineMarketing.com.