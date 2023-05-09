Porsche and Mobileye Announce Collaboration

STUTTGART, Germany & JERUSALEM--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The sports car manufacturer Porsche and the technology company Mobileye (Nasdaq: MBLY) have entered into a strategic collaboration for series production of premium ADAS solutions. In future models, Porsche plans to offer automated assistance and navigate-on-pilot functions based on the Mobileye SuperVision™ technology platform.

“Mobileye is one of the world’s leading providers of automated driving functions. This technology will help us forge ahead with our strategy of modern, sporty luxury,” says Oliver Blume, Chairman of the Executive Board of Porsche. “We are combining an outstanding product with a highly personal experience. The desires and lifestyles of our customers are important to us. We want to exceed expectations again and again – and that’s exactly what we’re doing with world-class partners like Mobileye.”

Porsche will take a leading role in the full integration of Mobileye SuperVision™ into its future models. To ensure a brand-worthy driving experience, the systems will be integrated and tuned by Porsche engineers. The system that monitors the driver’s attention will also be customized by the company’s in-house specialists. The same applies to its integration in the intuitive user interface of the Porsche Communication Management system.

“We are delighted to work together with Porsche to bring the next generation of driving technology to customers around the world,” says Prof. Amnon Shashua, President and CEO of Mobileye. “Like Porsche, we are driven by the goal of using technological innovations to improve the driving experience at world-class level. We developed the Mobileye SuperVision™ system to enhance safety through the synergetic interaction of the driver and the vehicle.”

“In most situations, drivers will continue to want to drive a Porsche themselves in the future – and will be able to do so at any time. This said, there are certain aspects of partially automated driving that we are interested in. Intelligent systems like Mobileye SuperVision™ technology can aid the driver in everyday situations, for example by not having to keep their hands on the wheel the entire time in traffic jams,” says Michael Steiner, Board Member for Research and Development at Porsche and Head of Development at the Volkswagen Group. In the field of automated driving functions, the Volkswagen Group is already collaborating with Bosch and Qualcomm and in China with Horizon Robotics.

About the Mobileye SuperVision™ system

Mobileye SuperVision™ is one of the most advanced driver assistance systems in the world. The system enables drivers to take their hands off the steering wheel on various road types while visually monitoring their surroundings, depending on local laws and traffic situations. With Mobileye SuperVision™, cars can follow the navigation routes chosen by the driver, autonomously change lanes and automatically overtake slower vehicles on multi-lane roads. The system monitors the environment with eleven cameras and supporting radar fusion perception. Other components include high-resolution maps (‘Road Experience Management’) and the Mobileye EyeQ™6 High Systems-on-a-Chip (SoC). This highly efficient combination of software and hardware uses artificial intelligence to perform the driver assistance functions.

Mobileye is a proven partner of the VW Group. The Volkswagen Group has been working with Mobileye on advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) for years. The Mobileye SuperVision™ technology can also be used by other Group brands as a platform solution.

Mobileye leads the mobility revolution with its autonomous driving and driver-assistance technologies, harnessing world-renowned expertise in computer vision, artificial intelligence, mapping, and data analysis. Since its founding in 1999, Mobileye has pioneered such groundbreaking technologies as REM™ crowdsourced mapping, True Redundancy™ sensing, and Responsibility Sensitive Safety (RSS). These technologies are driving the ADAS and AV fields towards the future of mobility – enabling self-driving vehicles and mobility solutions, powering industry-leading advanced driver-assistance systems and delivering valuable intelligence to optimize mobility infrastructure. To date, more than 135 million vehicles worldwide have been built with Mobileye technology inside. In 2022 Mobileye listed as an independent company separate from Intel (Nasdaq: INTC), which retains majority ownership. For more information, visit https://www.mobileye.com.

