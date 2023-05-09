P.F. Chang’s Chooses FullStory’s DXI Platform

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--FullStory, the leader in digital experience intelligence (DXI), today announced that P.F. Chang’s has selected the FullStory DXI platform to support an outstanding experience for every customer, everywhere they engage online.

Through the FullStory platform, brands can understand, measure, and improve the digital experience based on insights into not only what customers are doing, but why. Now P.F. Chang’s can amplify what works best for its customers online and easily identify and address frustrations and stumbles along the digital journey.

More than 3,300 companies in 70 countries currently use FullStory to perfect web and mobile products and experiences. An independent analysis published by Forrester Consulting shows that FullStory delivered a three year ROI from digital experience analytics of 411% and payback in under three months for a large consumer brand through increased conversion rates and more efficient error resolution, among other benefits.

More information on the FullStory DXI platform is available at https://www.fullstory.com/digital-experience-intelligence-platform/.

