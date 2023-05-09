Alliant Insurance Foundation Announces Partnership with Southern University, Louisiana Department of Insurance, and Spencer Educational Foundation, Donates $1.4 Million to Create New Insurance Degree Program

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Alliant Insurance Foundation, in partnership with Southern University, the Louisiana Department of Insurance, and the Spencer Educational Foundation, has launched its first initiative, funding a risk management and insurance degree program at Southern University.

Working in conjunction with the Spencer Educational Foundation and the Louisiana Department of Insurance, the Alliant Insurance Foundation is granting the Southern University System an initial investment of $1.4 million over a three-year period for the creation of an accredited School of Insurance degree program.

“The Alliant Insurance Foundation is honored to partner with the Southern University System to broaden access to the insurance industry, develop a robust pipeline of underrepresented students interested in insurance, and collaborate in additional ways to move the needle on diversity, equity, and inclusion,” said Lilian Vanvieldt, Alliant Insurance Foundation Board Chair.

In addition to the creation of the academic program, the Alliant Insurance Foundation has committed to investing in the careers of current and future Southern University students through a range of supporting initiatives. This includes outreach, internship opportunities, and support with job placement.

About The Alliant Insurance Foundation

The Alliant Insurance Foundation is a charitable, nonprofit organization focused on promoting justice and equality by expanding access to opportunities for career growth and advancement in the insurance industry for individuals with diverse backgrounds and life experiences. The Foundation has raised more than $2 million in its first year to support diversity, equity, and inclusion efforts in the larger insurance industry.

The Foundation operates through a multifaceted approach that includes sponsoring scholarships or grants, funding or operating outreach and educational programs, community investment, and coordinating efforts with nonprofit organizations with similar or related goals or missions, among other efforts. Visit us at alliantfoundation.com.