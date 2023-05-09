Nuss Truck & Equipment Launches e-Emphasys Dealer Management Platform

CARY, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--e-Emphasys Technologies Inc., a global enterprise software provider for the heavy equipment and industrial machinery industry, today announced that Nuss Truck & Equipment, one of the largest providers of trucks, trailers and heavy equipment in the Midwestern United States, has gone live with e-Emphasys ERP. The company is using the e-Emphasys ERP suite, including equipment and inventory management capabilities, to support digital transformation and ensure the highest level of service is delivered to customers and partners.

Nuss Truck & Equipment was looking for a modern, scalable ERP platform that could integrate business processes, support its evolution to a paperless office, and ensure faster time to market to meet the emerging needs of customers. After evaluating multiple dealer management systems, the company selected e-Emphasys ERP based on its proven track record, robust capabilities and power to scale to support future business needs. With e-Emphasys ERP now live at Nuss Truck & Equipment, the company anticipates such features as operational dashboards, integrated industry best practices, and enterprise analytics to help drive efficiencies at every operating level.

“We knew we needed to modernize our business operations to best meet and exceed the needs of our customers and partners,” said Bradley Nuss, Executive Vice President & CFO, Nuss Truck & Equipment. “We considered multiple ERP solutions with e-Emphasys ERP hands down having the most robust, end-to-end capabilities to support our business needs today, and scalable for future growth.”

e-Emphasys ERP was implemented across the organization to automate business processes and speed time to value for customers, vendors and the markets they serve, which spans nine locations in Minnesota and Wisconsin. Nuss Truck & Equipment is also a franchised dealer for Mack Trucks, Volvo Trucks North America, and Isuzu Commercial Trucks. In fact, Mack and Volvo Truck North America has chosen e-Emphasys as a preferred DMS partner, working closely to develop new interfaces and enhancements to meet the needs of their dealer network.

“Each of our clients is unique and we’re committed to delivering innovative software solutions that give them what they need at scale to support their digital transformation goals,” said Jeff Hart, President and CEO of e-Emphasys. “I’m confident Nuss Truck & Equipment and its customers will quickly reap the benefits of e-Emphasys ERP in terms of streamlining so many of the processes that impact overall efficiency and satisfaction, and we’re excited to be their trusted partner at every step of their journey.”

About Nuss Truck & Equipment

With nine locations in Minnesota and western Wisconsin, Nuss Truck & Equipment is the region’s largest dealer of new and used Mack and Volvo Trucks, and Volvo Construction Equipment. Established in 1959, Nuss has become a leading provider of service, parts, trailers, rentals and custom-engineered solutions for the trucking and construction industries. With headquarters in Rochester and Roseville, Minnesota, Nuss is proud of its commitment to safety and exceptional service. For more information and a list of locations, visit www.nussgrp.com.

About e-Emphasys Technologies

e-Emphasys Technologies Inc. is a global provider of enterprise software for the heavy equipment and industrial machinery industry. Our market-leading software solutions, e-Emphasys ERP and IntelliDealer, offer dealerships and rental companies across agriculture, construction, forestry, heavy trucking, materials handling, mining and sanitation modern systems to optimize their business operations. With an install base of 4,200+ rooftops and growing, our software platforms are designed to meet the needs of these specific clients, so they can increase efficiency, customer satisfaction and profitability. Learn more at www.e-emphasys.com or follow us on LinkedIn.