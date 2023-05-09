Clovis Municipal Schools Use Evolv For Threat Detection

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Evolv Technology (NASDAQ: EVLV), the leader in AI-based weapons detection security screening, today announced its partnership with New Mexico’s Clovis Municipal Schools. The school system will use Evolv’s state-of-the-art Evolv Express® screening solution at its schools.

Evolv Express uses powerful sensor technology with artificial intelligence (AI) to provide safer, more accurate threat detection at unprecedented volume and speed. Clovis Schools will use Evolv to screen students, staff, and visitors as they enter.

“With gun violence on the rise nationwide, we felt we needed to take a proactive step to keep our students and staff safer,” said Loran Hill, senior director of operations for Clovis Municipal Schools. “Evolv gives us the security we need, and since it can tell the difference between threats and most of the everyday items people bring into school, our students’ routines won’t change when they come to school, keeping anxiety levels low and the focus on education.”

Students, staff, and visitors are able to walk through the Evolv Express unit every morning without always having to be individually checked unless something is detected. Clovis Municipal Schools has two Evolv Express systems. In addition to the indoor system that will be used at schools, they have another outdoor one that can be used to help secure school and community events.

“One of the guiding principles for Clovis High School is that all site decisions are based on the academic, social, and emotional needs of the students as well as their physical safety,” said Neil Sandhoff, Evolv’s Vice President of Education. “In that way, Clovis is an ideal partner for Evolv. We hear from schools we work with that Evolv allows for peace of mind and a sense of security for a school community, allowing for students to have the best atmosphere in which they can succeed.”

Clovis Municipal Schools joins a number of other school districts across the country partnering with Evolv. Atlanta Public Schools, Nebraska’s Winnebago Public Schools, and Spartanburg School District Six in South Carolina, among others, have all reported experiencing a more efficient screening process with safer school environments since installing Evolv.

