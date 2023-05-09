World's First AI Healthcare Radio Station Now Streaming Through Spotify

Surgical teams have a new tool to help them improve accuracy and efficiency in the operating room with Lifesaving Radio, the world’s first artificial-intelligence-powered healthcare radio station from NextMed Health, now streaming on LifesavingRadio.com through Spotify. (Photo: Business Wire)

Surgical teams have a new tool to help them improve accuracy and efficiency in the operating room with Lifesaving Radio, the world’s first artificial-intelligence-powered healthcare radio station from NextMed Health, now streaming on LifesavingRadio.com through Spotify.

Surgical teams have a new tool to help them improve accuracy and efficiency in the operating room with Lifesaving Radio, the world’s first artificial-intelligence-powered healthcare radio station from NextMed Health, now streaming on LifesavingRadio.com through Spotify.

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Surgical teams have a new tool to help them improve accuracy and efficiency in the operating room with Lifesaving Radio, the world’s first artificial-intelligence-powered healthcare radio station from NextMed Health, now streaming on LifesavingRadio.com through Spotify.

Lifesaving Radio features over 30 hours of music clinically suited for peak surgical performance. Surgical teams can receive custom-curated OR playlists and personalized shout-outs and commentary from DJ AI Angus simply by entering their names, hospital/facility, and procedure at LifesavingRadio.com and then signing into their Spotify Premium account. Recent clinical research found that listening to music from world-renowned rock band AC/DC can help surgical teams increase accuracy and efficiency.

The radio station streams the new AC/DC-inspired album Highway to Heal, featuring songs like You Sewed Me All Night Long, Back is Cracked, and It’s a Short Stop at the Doc (If You Wanna Chop a Mole). The parody album is also available for free on LifesavingRadio.com without the AI integration.

“We’re excited to bring the high energy of this evidenced-based music to ORs around the world through Spotify,” said NextMed Health Founder & Chair Daniel Kraft, M.D. “Surgical teams are relied upon and known for their orchestration, timing, and harmonization in the OR. Now, with the help of Lifesaving Radio and artificial intelligence, their playlists can be personalized to help them achieve individual and team flow state, ultimately improving outcomes for patients.”

Music and AI on Spotify

Lifesaving Radio is the latest cutting-edge effort to bring the worlds of music and AI together. In February, Spotify announced the launch of an AI DJ guide that builds playlists based on listeners’ individual musical preferences. With today's announcement, Lifesaving Radio pairs Spotify’s industry-leading music analytics with DJ AI Angus’ AI-powered commentary to create a one-of-a-kind listening experience specifically catered to surgical performance.

Klick Health developed the medicine-meets-music concept for NextMed Health, using its creative, technology, and data science expertise to bring Lifesaving Radio and Highway to Heal to life. The team leveraged Spotify Analytics to analyze millions of song metrics (including BPM, key, camelot, loudness, energy, valence, stability, and speechiness) to identify music clinically suited for peak surgical performance.

Recreating AC/DC’s Iconic Hits for the OR

Klick also reimagined 11 AC/DC hits for different surgical disciplines and produced the Highway to Heal album. The music is performed by some of the world’s best AC/DC tribute musicians, including Chile’s Ivan Gac and Albany, N.Y.-based Michael Vincent on vocals–hitting every unmistakable falsetto to perfection, while Sarasota, Florida’s Fil Olivieri recreates every face-melting riff on guitar. A lifelong AC/DC fan and founder of SoloDallas, Olivieri makes guitar technology that gives artists like AC/DC, Guns ‘N Roses, and Metallica their unmistakable sounds.

“Contributing to Lifesaving Radio and Highway to Heal has truly been a project of a lifetime,” said Olivieri. “What I love about AC/DC’s music is the rhythmic, physical, and intellectual energy and I’m excited that surgeons can now breathe in that energy to ultimately help heal others.”

The high-fidelity album and AI radio station were previewed in March to hundreds of clinicians, scientists, patients, and public health experts at NextMed Health. The annual in-person, full-sensory gathering explores pressing challenges and promising gains in health and medicine with innovators who are designing better, more equitable health experiences and outcomes.

About NextMed Health

NextMed Health explores what's "Now, Near and Next" in health and biomedicine. Building on 10 years of the highly acclaimed Exponential Medicine program, NextMed Health is chaired and curated by Daniel Kraft, M.D. and Shawna Butler R.N., MBA. Focused on catalyzing novel ideas and grand challenges across the healthcare continuum, NextMed Health blends physical and virtual gatherings, eye-opening content and curation tied together by an extraordinary, diverse and engaged community of mavericks, icons, and rising stars.