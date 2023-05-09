CP Group Announces Over 32,000 SF in New Leasing at One Biscayne Tower in Miami, Florida

MIAMI--(BUSINESS WIRE)--CP Group, the largest office landlord in Florida and Miami, today announced five new leasing agreements at One Biscayne Tower — a 38-story, 692,000-square-foot Class A office tower located at 2 South Biscayne Blvd in Downtown Miami.

These executed deals total over 32,000 square feet, all of which were signed over the last six months, and include:

Fundkite, a financing provider for small businesses that moved their headquarters to One Biscayne, which signed a lease for 11,452 square feet.

Telecom Italia Sparkle, an Italian global communication service provider, which signed a lease for 3,986 square feet. Adam Talbot of Cresa represented the tenant.

Taylor English, a full-service law firm new to Miami, which signed a lease for 8,797 square feet. Tony Jones of Cushman & Wakefield represented the tenant.

Applied Value, a management consulting and investment firm new to Miami from New York, which signed a lease for 3,048 square feet. Christopher Harak of Blanca represented the tenant.

Valley Forge Capital Management, a hedge fund investment manager new to the Miami market from Philadelphia, which signed a lease for a newly constructed 5,028-square-foot spec suite. Shay Pope of CBRE represented the tenant.

“We are delighted to locate our new Miami office at One Biscayne Tower,” said Dev Kantesaria, Managing Partner at Valley Forge. “The building’s location is in the heart of an exciting downtown revitalization. The proximity to Bayfront Park, expansive water views, nearby attractive dining options, and convenient commuting access make One Biscayne an ideal home to grow our firm over the long term.”

One Biscayne Tower is exclusively leased by Cushman and Wakefield’s Vice Chairman Brian Gale, Managing Directors Andrew Trench and Ryan Holtzman, and Director Lena Weeks, who spearheaded all leasing agreements on behalf of ownership.

“We are excited to welcome the newest tenants to One Biscayne Tower, an iconic building in the heart of Miami's business district,” Weeks said. “Our tenants’ decisions to make this their new home illustrates the building's appeal as a premier office location, offering state-of-the-art amenities, breathtaking views, and a vibrant community. One Biscayne Tower will cater to their evolving needs, evident by the upcoming building renovations, which will further showcase a Class A trophy asset.”

One Biscayne Tower is undergoing an expansive, multi-million-dollar capital improvement project that will include a complete reimagining of the building’s exterior; the development of a high-end indoor/outdoor café; a new restaurant; and upgrades to the lobby and tenant floors.

The office tower offers market-leading, unobstructed panoramic views of Biscayne Bay and an expansive suite of amenities, including on-site retail and deli; electric vehicle charging stations; a fitness center; dry cleaning and alterations; and a renovated parking garage. Additionally, the tower is LEED Gold- and Wired-certified.

One Biscayne’s prime location in the heart of Downtown Miami’s bustling business district offers tenants immediate access to the area’s best lifestyle amenities. It provides an ideal commuting experience due to the property’s proximity to major transportation arteries such as I-95, Brickell Avenue, the MacArthur Causeway, and the Brightline MiamiCentral station. It is within walking distance to more than 50+ restaurants, the Miami Heat Arena, and Bayfront Park.

About CP Group

Active in the commercial real estate business for over 35 years, CP Group has established a reputation as a premier owner, operator, and developer of office and mixed-use projects throughout the Southeast and Southwest United States. Since 1986, CP Group has acquired and managed over 165 properties, totaling over 56 million square feet, valued at nearly $8 billion. It is currently Florida’s largest and Atlanta’s second-largest office landlord and ranks 25th largest in the United States. Headquartered in Boca Raton, Florida, the firm has a corporate office in Atlanta and regional offices in Denver, Miami, Jacksonville, Dallas, and Washington DC. To learn more about the company, visit CPGcre.com.