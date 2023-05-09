Audubon Welcomes EXCEL Midstream Engineering Group and Adds Houston Location

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Audubon Engineering Company (Audubon), a leading provider of engineering, procurement, construction (EPC), fabrication, and technical services, announced today its assumption of engineering staff members from EXCEL Midstream Solutions, along with an additional office location to support the company’s growth.

As part of Audubon’s long-term growth strategy, the company assumed a group of engineering staff from EXCEL Midstream Solutions, an established midstream services company. Sharpening its focus on construction and maintenance project solutions, EXCEL Midstream elected to transfer its engineering division to Audubon. These engineers, project, and support personnel bring to Audubon decades of combined experience and valuable industry knowledge, along with many ongoing projects that will add to Audubon’s growing customer base.

According to Audubon CEO David Robison: “We are excited to welcome EXCEL Midstream’s engineering group to the Audubon family. We recognize the vital role played by these talented professionals in contributing to our business strategy and project success.”

Along with the new engineering personnel, Audubon adds another Houston location at 1250 Wood Branch Park Dr. along the Energy Corridor. This office expands on Audubon’s presence across the greater Houston area, with existing locations on the west, northwest, and south sides of town.

On the office addition, Robison added: “We are pleased to expand the Audubon brand with a fourth location in the Houston metro area. The new office sits in the Energy Corridor and allows convenient access to our employees and clients.”

In recent months, Audubon has responded to significant business growth and industry demand by adding hundreds of engineering, technical, and administrative professionals across the company. The new office joins other locations in Texas, Louisiana, Oklahoma, Pennsylvania, Colorado, California, Mexico, and Colombia.

About Audubon

Founded in 1997, Audubon Engineering Company is a leading provider of integrated engineering, construction, procurement, fabrication, and technical services. Serving the energy, power, utility, industrial, and infrastructure sectors, our end-to-end life-cycle solutions solve our clients' biggest challenges. Leveraging technology, ingenuity, and experience, we deliver outstanding project outcomes for a better tomorrow. For more information, visit auduboncompanies.com/.

About EXCEL Midstream Solutions

EXCEL Midstream Solutions is a services provider offering project solutions to midstream energy sector clients for new capital, rehabilitation, relocation, and expansion projects. We provide an extensive service offering for both regulated and non-regulated pipeline and facility projects. For more information, visit excelmidstream.com/.