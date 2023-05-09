Corpay Announces New Collaboration with Sunflower Bank, N.A.

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Corpay1, a FLEETCOR® (NYSE: FLT) brand and global leader in business payments, is pleased to announce that Corpay’s Cross-Border business has entered into a new collaboration with Sunflower Bank, N.A. (“Sunflower Bank”).

Through this collaboration, Sunflower Bank’s customers and their companies located in the United States, will be able to gain access to and utilize Corpay’s innovative solutions to help mitigate foreign exchange exposure from their day-to-day business needs. Additionally, Corpay’s award-winning trading platform will enable their customers to manage their global payments from a single point of access.

“Corpay is very pleased to announce our commercial partnership with Sunflower Bank. I have no doubt that Sunflower’s customer base, located predominately in the Southwest and Mountain West regions of the United States will benefit greatly from our specialized service and access to our comprehensive cross-border payments and currency risk management solutions,” said Andrew Heffernan, VP, Strategic Sales NA, Corpay Cross-Border Solutions. “The team at Corpay is excited to build long term business partnerships with customers and power their international payments, execute plans to manage their currency risk and support their growth internationally.”

“We are excited to partner with Corpay and bring their extensive global payments knowledge and expertise to our Sunflower Bank clients. During our beta phase with Corpay it was quite evident that our clients enjoyed working with their team, closed their transactions as planned and had positive experiences. We look forward to being able to benefit more businesses as a result of this partnership,” added Layne Nunes, SVP, Treasury Management Director at Sunflower Bank.

About Corpay

Corpay is a global leader in business payments, helping companies of all sizes better track, manage and pay their expenses. Corpay provides customers with a comprehensive suite of online payment solutions including Bill Payment, AP Automation, Cross-Border Payments, Currency Risk Management, and Commercial Card Programs. As the largest commercial issuer of Mastercard in North America, Corpay handles over a billion transactions each year. Corpay is part of the FLEETCOR (NYSE: FLT) portfolio of brands. To learn more visit www.corpay.com.

About Sunflower Bank, N.A.

Operating as Sunflower Bank, First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage, Sunflower Bank, N.A. provides financial solutions to the individual communities it serves. With $7.4 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022, headquarters in Denver, bank locations in five states, and mortgage capabilities in more than 40 states, Sunflower Bank, N.A. provides a full range of relationship-focused services to meet personal, business and wealth management financial objectives. Member FDIC. Equal Housing Lender. First National 1870 and Guardian Mortgage are divisions of Sunflower Bank, N.A. To learn more visit SunflowerBank.com, FirstNational1870.com or GuardianMortgageOnline.com.

1 “Corpay” (a Fleetcor (NYSE: FLT) brand) in this document primarily refers to the Cross-Border Division of Corpay https://payments.corpay.com/cross-border; a full listing of the companies that are part of the Corpay brand is available here: https://payments.corpay.com/compliance.

* Subject to credit and compliance approval from the relevant Corpay company.