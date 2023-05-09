Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. Selects Blue Yonder to Digitally Transform Supply Chain Planning Capabilities

FOOTHILL RANCH, Calif. & SCOTTSDALE, Ariz.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--As consumer habits shift, manufacturers need to become more responsive to consumer needs and provide visibility to all stakeholders in the supply chain. That’s why Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A., a leading powersports manufacturer, has selected to digitally transform its supply chain with Blue Yonder. The company will implement Blue Yonder’s SaaS-based, integrated Supply Chain Planning solutions and Control Tower on Luminate® Platform to improve demand forecasting, advance supply planning, optimize inventory, and enable end-to-end visibility and supplier collaboration. These capabilities will empower Kawasaki to become more agile, responsive, and move towards a best-in-class, demand-driven supply chain.

Kawasaki manufactures motorcycles, ATVs, side x sides, and personal watercrafts. The company distributes these powersports products through a network for more than 1,100 dealers across the U.S. To support its dealer network – and ultimately its customers – Kawasaki is shifting the way it does business to meet future demand, so it turned to Blue Yonder for the solution. The project will be implemented by Blue Yonder’s Global Professional Services team.

With Blue Yonder, Kawasaki will be able to:

Establish a best-in-class, demand-driven dynamic replenishment process that greatly improves dealer service levels.

Optimize inventory within dealer network and Kawasaki while improving customer satisfaction.

Provide near real-time planning and execution level visibility of upstream supply from factories for improved resilience.

Increase agility to respond to dealer orders and offer shorter turnaround time in its dealer network from order to delivery, improving speed to retail.

“At Kawasaki, we specialize in high-performance fun. To accomplish this, our dealer network has to be able to offer our consumers the products they need in a timely fashion. To meet fundamental changes in our business, we needed a supply chain solution that allows us to offer our dealer network the right products, at the right speed, and with planning and demand accuracy – which in turn benefits our end consumer. Blue Yonder proved to be the best supply chain solutions provider to meet all the requirements, so we are excited to go to the next level with them,” said Eigo Konya, president, Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A.

With Blue Yonder’s Supply Chain Planning solutions, Kawasaki will be able to gain an improved understanding of demand drivers and customer behavior to provide a unique demand projection and an agile supply plan. Kawasaki will also be able to stage the right inventory throughout its distribution network and at its dealers, minimizing stock-outs, and improve working capital. In addition, Kawasaki will be able to optimize its inventory to build and sustain its competitive advantage by aligning inventory planning, strategy, and execution with its strategic business goals for service, production, and distribution to reduce overall landed cost and improve planner efficiency. With Luminate Control Tower, Kawasaki will gain end-to-end visibility of its supply chain, allowing it to gain insights to see, understand, act, and learn on near real-time information to improve On Time in Full (OTIF) performance, profitability, and sustainability.

“When Kawasaki came to us seeking solutions to meet their needs, we listened to understand what goes into their business considerations and aligned with them for a value-based transformation blueprint that could meet their end-to-end supply chain requirements. We are excited to be working with them on their digital supply chain transformation, which will improve their consumer-centricity and ability to meet their dealer network’s needs. We look forward to helping them grow their business and sharpen their competitive advantages,” said Terry Turner, president – Manufacturing, Blue Yonder.

About Kawasaki

Kawasaki started full-scale production of motorcycles over a half century ago. The first Kawasaki motorcycle engine was designed based on technical know-how garnered from the development and production of aircraft engines, and Kawasaki’s entry into the motorcycle industry was driven by the company’s constant effort to develop new technologies. Numerous new Kawasaki models introduced over the years have helped shape the market, and in the process have created enduring legends based on their unique engineering, power, design and riding pleasure. In the future, Kawasaki Motors, Ltd. is committed to maintaining and furthering these strengths which will surely give birth to new legends.

Kawasaki Motors Corp., U.S.A. markets and distributes Kawasaki motorcycles, ATVs, side x sides, and JET SKI® watercraft through a network of approximately 1,100 independent retailers, with close to an additional 7,700 retailers specializing in general purpose engines. Kawasaki and its affiliates employ nearly 3,100 people in the United States, with approximately 260 of them located at Kawasaki's Foothill Ranch, California headquarters.

Kawasaki’s tagline, “Let the good times roll.®”, is recognized worldwide. The Kawasaki brand is synonymous with powerful, stylish and category-leading vehicles. Information about Kawasaki’s complete line of powersports products and Kawasaki affiliates can be found on the Internet at www.kawasaki.com.

About Blue Yonder

Blue Yonder is the world leader in digital supply chain transformations and omni-channel commerce fulfillment. Our end-to-end, cognitive business platform enables retailers, manufacturers and logistics providers to best fulfill customer demand from planning through delivery. With Blue Yonder, you'll unify your data, supply chain and retail commerce operations to unlock new business opportunities and drive automation, control and orchestration to enable more profitable, sustainable business decisions. Blue Yonder - Fulfill your Potential™ blueyonder.com

“Blue Yonder” is a trademark or registered trademark of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. Any trade, product or service name referenced in this document using the name “Blue Yonder” is a trademark and/or property of Blue Yonder Group, Inc. All other company and product names may be trademarks, registered trademarks or service marks of the companies with which they are associated.