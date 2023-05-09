Hamilton and Biosero Announce Co-Marketing Agreement to Optimize Automated Liquid Handling Workflows

RENO, Nev. & SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hamilton and Biosero, Inc., developer of laboratory automation solutions to orchestrate scientific discoveries, today announced a strategic co-marketing agreement aimed at streamlining automated liquid handling workflows. The partnership builds on Hamilton’s state-of-the-art automated platforms and Biosero’s innovative Green Button Go® Software Suite to increase lab efficiency.

Under this agreement, the companies will jointly promote and market one another’s products, providing laboratories with a proven, comprehensive solution for automation. Laboratories incorporating Hamilton and Biosero technologies will benefit from Hamilton’s industry-leading liquid handling solutions and Biosero’s intuitive software.

“We are tremendously excited to partner with Biosero,” said Hamilton Vice CEO Matt Hamilton. “Highlighting the combination of Biosero’s advanced scheduling software and Hamilton’s time-tested automated platforms allows us to offer customers a straightforward solution to complex, large-scale workflows. This collaboration underscores Hamilton’s unwavering commitment to delivering the most advanced automated solutions that allow scientists to focus on what matters most — research and discovery.”

Ryan Bernhardt, Chief Commercial Officer at Biosero, commented: “At Biosero, we are dedicated to streamlining operations and increasing lab efficiency for scientists around the world. Teaming up with Hamilton, a leader in automated liquid handling solutions, allows us to showcase how our respective technologies can be seamlessly integrated into the lab to increase productivity and inspire future breakthroughs.”

The co-marketing agreement marks an important milestone for Hamilton and Biosero as the companies combine their expertise to deliver an unmatched automated workflow solution. The integration of Hamilton’s liquid handling platforms and Biosero’s Green Button Go Software Suite will provide laboratories with a powerful and user-friendly system that can be customized to meet their specific needs while delivering consistent and accurate results.

About Hamilton

Hamilton is a leading global manufacturer, providing automated liquid handling workstations and laboratory automation technology to the scientific community. With a focus on innovative design, Hamilton products incorporate patented liquid handling technologies into a portfolio that includes liquid handling platforms, standard application-based solutions, small devices, consumables, and OEM liquid handling solutions.

Known for advancing life science, clinical diagnostics, forensics, and biotechnology industries, Hamilton products offer reliability, performance, and flexibility. Ensuring a continuous commitment to quality, Hamilton utilizes state-of-the-art manufacturing at production facilities in Reno, Nevada, and Bonaduz, Switzerland and has earned a global ISO 9001 certification. Privately held, Hamilton maintains headquarters in Reno, Nevada; Franklin, Massachusetts; and Bonaduz, Switzerland, along with subsidiary offices throughout the world.

www.hamiltoncompany.com/robotics

About Biosero, Inc.

Biosero, a member of the BICO group, develops science-centric software and laboratory automation solutions that enable researchers to orchestrate their discoveries at every stage. Biosero’s Green Button Go® Scheduler software and integration services match laboratory automation to science, creating a cohesive technology ecosystem that accelerates operations and increases productivity. Additionally, Green Button Go Orchestrator applications provide an end-to-end laboratory management solution, directing workflows and operations in life science, biotechnology, pharmaceutical, and diagnostic research. Biosero is passionate about partnering with organizations dedicated to enhancing life by addressing the world’s most significant needs. For more information, please visit www.biosero.com.