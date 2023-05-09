Texas-Based Neurology Practice Selects eClinicalWorks EHR and healow Patient Engagement Solutions

WESTBOROUGH, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--eClinicalWorks®, the largest ambulatory cloud EHR, today announced that the newly-founded Center for Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery, PLLC selected eClinicalWorks and healow to improve efficiency, drive patient acquisition, and enhance patient engagement.

With eClinicalWorks and healow, the center can take care of any practice need in one place. With so many tools to leverage, like the healow® Open Access® online booking solution, the practice can create a better healthcare experience for both patients and healthcare staff.

“Any modern medical practice relies upon its Electronic Health Record and healthcare IT solutions to improve operational efficiency,” said Praveen Reddy, MD at the Center for Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery. “The eClinicalWorks cloud-based EHR and Practice Management solution will address our providers’ documentation needs and styles. Additionally, the online appointment booking solution will help mitigate front office burnout and increase patient satisfaction.”

eClinicalWorks Project Kickstart helps startups like the Center for Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery spend more time improving and expanding their business and less time organizing their front and back office. with:

Special pricing on its suite of health IT features

Marketing expertise, including website building, local SEO and social media

Access to eClinicalWorks' top features, such as a fully integrated EMR and billing, PRISMA, online booking, healow TeleVisits and more.

About Center for Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery, PLLC

The Center for Minimally Invasive Neurosurgery, PLLC is a state-of-the-art neurosurgical practice in Conroe, Texas that specializes in minimally invasive techniques for the treatment of brain and spine disorders. The center is staffed by highly skilled, board-certified neurosurgeons who are dedicated to providing patients with the highest level of care using the latest surgical techniques and technologies.

About eClinicalWorks

eClinicalWorks was founded in 1999 to help digitize paper charts for ambulatory practices. Today, eClinicalWorks leads the nation in innovation with cloud-based solutions for Electronic Health Records and Practice Management. In addition, we help ambulatory practices, specialists, health centers, urgent care facilities, and hospital systems manage their revenue cycle, patient relationships, and Population Health initiatives. More than 150,000 providers and nearly 1 million medical professionals rely upon the power and scalability of the eCW Cloud for flexible clinical documentation, better front-office workflows, and more efficient billing driven by Robotic Process Automation. We combine innovation, leading-edge technology, and a commitment to patient safety to enable practices to grow and thrive amid the challenges 21st-century healthcare. For more information, visit www.eclinicalworks.com, follow us on Facebook and Twitter, or call (866) 888-6929.

About healow

healow® is a comprehensive, EHR-agnostic, cloud-based platform for patients, practices, payers, hospitals, and health systems. healow provides Patient Relationship Management, clinical and payer insights, and state-of-the-art interoperability solutions. The PRISMA health information search engine gathers patient records from other EHRs and helps providers focus on the most clinically relevant information at the point of care. healow’s Population Health Management tools, including Remote Patient Monitoring, provide real-time data to deepen understanding of patient populations. And healow Insights automates the bidirectional exchange of data between health plans and providers to improve scores on quality measures, help control costs, and promote better medical outcomes. Learn more at plus.healow.com.