Private Division Announces Publishing Partnership with Game Freak

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Private Division, a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTWO), today announced a partnership to publish a new title from Game Freak. Founded in 1989, the Japanese development company has created dozens of hit games, including more than 30 entries in the Pokémon franchise, which is widely recognized as one of the best-selling game series of all time. Private Division will publish a brand-new action-adventure IP from Game Freak, codenamed Project Bloom. To celebrate this announcement, Private Division and Game Freak have unveiled the first piece of concept art for the game.

“We’re thrilled to have the opportunity to create new IP that is bold and tonally different from our prior work,” said Kota Furushima, Director at Game Freak. “From the beginning, Private Division was the publisher we wanted to work with on our new game. Their track record and global expertise give us all the confidence to create a sweeping new action-adventure game that we can’t wait to share more about in the future.”

“Over the past three decades, you’d be hard pressed to find a studio which has released more iconic hits than Game Freak,” said Michael Worosz, Chief Strategy Officer, Take-Two Interactive, and Head of Private Division. “We’re ready to help Game Freak unleash their potential and we’re honored to be the first Western publisher to work alongside this exceptionally talented and proven team to bring a bold new IP to market.”

Project Bloom is in early development and does not yet have an announced release date. It is expected to launch during Take-Two’s Fiscal Year 2026. Private Division and Game Freak look forward to sharing more details about this game in the future.

Private Division is a publishing label of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO).

About Game Freak

Game Freak is the creator of "Pokémon" and the developer of the original "Pokémon" game series. The "Pokémon" series has sold 297 million units worldwide (as of March 2022), the largest cumulative total for an RPG. Outside of video games, the series has also been adapted into such media as card games, anime, movies, and merchandise to be enjoyed around the globe. In recent years, the company has been actively developing new titles in addition to the "Pokémon" series.

About Private Division

Private Division is a developer-focused publisher that partners with the finest creative talent in the video game industry, empowering studios to develop the games that they are passionate about creating, while providing the support that they need to make their titles critically and commercially successful on a global scale. The Label publishes the Kerbal Space Program franchise, Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey from Panache Digital Games, The Outer Worlds from Obsidian Entertainment, OlliOlli World and Rollerdrome from Roll7, After Us from Piccolo Studio, and more. Private Division has future unannounced projects in development with Moon Studios, Evening Star, Yellow Brick Games, Wētā Workshop, Game Freak, and other esteemed independent developers. The Label publishes the physical retail edition of Hades from Supergiant Games on PlayStation® and Xbox consoles. Private Division continues to build its internal studio capacity, with Roll7 and Intercept Games as internal developers for the Label. Private Division is headquartered in New York City with offices in Seattle, Las Vegas, Munich, and Singapore. For more information, please visit www.privatedivision.com.

About Take-Two Interactive Software

Headquartered in New York City, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. is a leading developer, publisher, and marketer of interactive entertainment for consumers around the globe. The Company develops and publishes products principally through Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga. Our products are currently designed for console gaming systems, PC, and Mobile including smartphones and tablets, and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services. The Company’s common stock is publicly traded on NASDAQ under the symbol TTWO.

