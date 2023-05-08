Advisor Team with Nearly $400 Million in Assets Joins Ameriprise Financial for Supportive and Collaborative Culture

MINNEAPOLIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--McCay Kuznitz Hess Group, a wealth management practice managing nearly $400 million in client assets, recently joined the branch channel of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE: AMP) in Red Bank, New Jersey. Ed McCay, CMFA, Mark Kuznitz and Larry Hess, CRPC®, moved their practice to Ameriprise from Merrill Lynch for greater support, technology, and sophisticated investment solutions.

McCay and Hess were previously affiliated with the Ameriprise independent channel but left the firm for Merrill Lynch in 2017. After six years at Merrill, they found they missed the support, assistance, and direction offered by Ameriprise. Teaming up with Kuznitz, they brought their practice back to Ameriprise, this time affiliating with the firm’s branch channel.

“We already knew and trusted Ameriprise from our time there as independent advisors, so we started to explore the idea of coming back as employee advisors,” explained McCay. “The support and direction from Ameriprise leaders have been everything we were looking for and more.”

“There is very much a culture of collaboration at Ameriprise,” added Hess. “Leaders go out of their way to help you. Everyone is willing to pitch in and lend a hand. This, combined with the firm’s ultra-efficient technology suite, frees up more of our time to do what is most important to us – serving our clients.”

The team was also drawn to the wide array of products, and robust financial planning and investment capabilities at the firm. “Overall, we believe Ameriprise can help elevate the way we serve clients to best support their unique goals and needs. We now have access to a wide variety of protection solutions and alternative investments,” says Kuznitz.

Ameriprise Branch Manager Trevor Jones and Ameriprise Complex Director Amber Almeida support the team.

Ameriprise has continued to attract experienced, productive financial advisors, with approximately 1,700 joining the firm in the last 5 years.1 Nine out of ten advisors who joined Ameriprise say the firm’s technology, financial planning capabilities and ability to acquire clients is better than their previous firm.2 To find out why experienced financial advisors are joining Ameriprise, visit ameriprise.com/why.

About Ameriprise Financial

At Ameriprise Financial, we have been helping people feel more confident about their financial future for more than 125 years. With extensive investment advice, asset management and insurance capabilities and a nationwide network of approximately 10,000 financial advisors3, we have the strength and expertise to serve the full range of individual and institutional investors' financial needs.

Ameriprise Financial cannot guarantee future financial results.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Investment products are not insured by the FDIC, NCUA or any federal agency, are not deposits or obligations of, or guaranteed by any financial institution, and involve investment risks including possible loss of principal and fluctuation in value.

Investment advisory products and services are made available through Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC, a registered investment adviser.

Ameriprise Financial Services, LLC. Member FINRA and SIPC.

© 2023 Ameriprise Financial, Inc. All rights reserved.

1 Ameriprise Financial 2022 10-K.

2 Ameriprise asked experienced advisors who moved their book of business to the firm in the last one-to-five years to compare its support, resources, and capabilities to their previous firm and state their satisfaction with their experience. The survey results identified the top ways Ameriprise stands out compared to competitors. 294 advisors responded to the “Ultimate Advisor Partnership” survey, which was conducted in November 2021.

3 Ameriprise Financial Q3 2022 Earnings Release.