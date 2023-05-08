Rockefeller Asset Management and KraneShares Announce Partnership to Launch ETFs Seeking to Deliver Alpha

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockefeller Asset Management, the asset management arm of Rockefeller Capital Management, and KraneShares, a leading global ETF provider specializing in China, climate, and uncorrelated assets, today announce a partnership to launch a suite of ETFs.

With over 30 years of global investing and shareholder engagement experience that seeks to generate alpha, Rockefeller Asset Management offers active equity, fixed income, and alternative solutions across fundamental, systematic, and thematic investment approaches. Rockefeller Asset Management’s entry into the ETF market with KraneShares follows the firm’s recent strategic partnerships in the long-only space with Nordea Asset Management and Credit Suisse. Its commitment to building strategic partnerships enables the firm to develop innovative and differentiated investment products and solutions for investors globally.

KraneShares manages the first, largest, and most liquid carbon allowance ETF listed on the New York Stock Exchange1. KraneShares’ current climate and impact-aligned ETF suite spans carbon credits, electrification metals, and transition equities.

“Rockefeller Asset Management is pleased to partner with KraneShares to provide innovative investment solutions featuring broad access to our institutional portfolio managers, distinctive intellectual capital, and award-winning research* in combination with KraneShares’ proven track record of identifying and developing new asset categories for investors worldwide," said Casey C. Clark, President and CIO of Rockefeller Asset Management. "We share KraneShares' focus on delivering strong investment outcomes and creating long-term value for clients in a dynamic, competitive marketplace."

"This partnership between Rockefeller Asset Management and KraneShares will allow us to provide innovative investment solutions," said Jonathan Krane, CEO of KraneShares. "The Rockefeller heritage in sustainable and impact investing dates back to the 1970s, and we are delighted to collaborate with a pioneer in this space to deliver compelling strategies that incorporate a mission-aligned approach with a focus on outperformance."

The partnership between Rockefeller Asset Management and KraneShares represents a strategic alliance between two leading investment firms committed to meeting evolving client needs while providing them with investment direction for success.

About Rockefeller Asset Management:

Rockefeller Asset Management serves institutions, financial professionals, and other institutionally-minded investors through equity, fixed income, and alternative solutions that seek outperformance driven by a disciplined investment process. As part of the Rockefeller ecosystem, Rockefeller Asset Management is distinctively positioned to convene global networks to generate insights and outcomes not commonly found in the investment community. With over 30 years of intellectual capital from pioneering global investing and ESG leadership, and decades of constructive shareholder engagement, Rockefeller Asset Management is committed to delivering innovative investment products and solutions and responsive client services. As of March 31, 2023, Rockefeller Asset Management has $11.2 billion in assets under management.

About KraneShares

KraneShares is a specialist investment manager focused on China, climate, and uncorrelated assets. KraneShares seeks to provide innovative, high-conviction, and first-to-market strategies based on the firm and its partners' deep investing knowledge. KraneShares identifies and delivers groundbreaking capital market opportunities and believes investors should have cost-effective and transparent tools for attaining exposure to a wide variety of asset classes. The firm was founded in 2013 and currently serves institutions and financial professionals globally. The firm is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investing (UN PRI).

Data from Bloomberg as of 3/31/2023

