Rockefeller Asset Management and KraneShares Announce Partnership to Launch ETFs Seeking to Deliver Alpha

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rockefeller Asset Management, the asset management arm of Rockefeller Capital Management, and KraneShares, a leading global ETF provider specializing in China, climate, and uncorrelated assets, today announce a partnership to launch a suite of ETFs.
With over 30 years of global investing and shareholder engagement experience that seeks to generate alpha, Rockefeller Asset Management offers active equity, fixed income, and alternative solutions across fundamental, systematic, and thematic investment approaches. Rockefeller Asset Management’s entry into the ETF market with KraneShares follows the firm’s recent strategic partnerships in the long-only space with Nordea Asset Management and Credit Suisse. Its commitment to building strategic partnerships enables the firm to develop innovative and differentiated investment products and solutions for investors globally.
KraneShares manages the first, largest, and most liquid carbon allowance ETF listed on the New York Stock Exchange1. KraneShares’ current climate and impact-aligned ETF suite spans carbon credits, electrification metals, and transition equities.
“Rockefeller Asset Management is pleased to partner with KraneShares to provide innovative investment solutions featuring broad access to our institutional portfolio managers, distinctive intellectual capital, and award-winning research* in combination with KraneShares’ proven track record of identifying and developing new asset categories for investors worldwide," said Casey C. Clark, President and CIO of Rockefeller Asset Management. "We share KraneShares' focus on delivering strong investment outcomes and creating long-term value for clients in a dynamic, competitive marketplace."
"This partnership between Rockefeller Asset Management and KraneShares will allow us to provide innovative investment solutions," said Jonathan Krane, CEO of KraneShares. "The Rockefeller heritage in sustainable and impact investing dates back to the 1970s, and we are delighted to collaborate with a pioneer in this space to deliver compelling strategies that incorporate a mission-aligned approach with a focus on outperformance."
The partnership between Rockefeller Asset Management and KraneShares represents a strategic alliance between two leading investment firms committed to meeting evolving client needs while providing them with investment direction for success.
About Rockefeller Asset Management:
Rockefeller Asset Management serves institutions, financial professionals, and other institutionally-minded investors through equity, fixed income, and alternative solutions that seek outperformance driven by a disciplined investment process. As part of the Rockefeller ecosystem, Rockefeller Asset Management is distinctively positioned to convene global networks to generate insights and outcomes not commonly found in the investment community. With over 30 years of intellectual capital from pioneering global investing and ESG leadership, and decades of constructive shareholder engagement, Rockefeller Asset Management is committed to delivering innovative investment products and solutions and responsive client services. As of March 31, 2023, Rockefeller Asset Management has $11.2 billion in assets under management.
About KraneShares
KraneShares is a specialist investment manager focused on China, climate, and uncorrelated assets. KraneShares seeks to provide innovative, high-conviction, and first-to-market strategies based on the firm and its partners' deep investing knowledge. KraneShares identifies and delivers groundbreaking capital market opportunities and believes investors should have cost-effective and transparent tools for attaining exposure to a wide variety of asset classes. The firm was founded in 2013 and currently serves institutions and financial professionals globally. The firm is a signatory of the United Nations-supported Principles for Responsible Investing (UN PRI).
- Data from Bloomberg as of 3/31/2023
Disclosures:
|
Investing involves risk, including risk of loss. Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investors should read all available product information carefully before making an investment decision, including information about applicable fees and expenses.
|
This information should not be relied upon as research, investment advice, or a recommendation regarding any products, strategies, or any security in particular.
|
*The awards designated to Rockefeller Asset Management referenced in the above announcement include the following:
|
PRI’s ESG Research Report of the Year Award: Award given September 2019. The 2019 awards were open to both ongoing and completed projects. Ongoing projects had to have been initiated, and completed projects had to have been completed, no earlier than 1 May 2017. PRI created and presented the award. Winners were decided by a PRI-convened panel of independent industry judges. No compensation has been provided by Rockefeller in connection with obtaining or using this award. The Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) is an international network of investors (supported by, but not part of, the United Nations) working to understand the investment implications of ESG factors and to support its international network of investor “signatories” in incorporating these factors into their investment and ownership decisions. The PRI Awards recognize signatories in four ESG-related categories. Signatories are invited to nominate projects and entries are assessed by an independent panel of judges who score them against category specific criteria. These awards are subjective and do not reflect an endorsement of Rockefeller by PRI or any of the judges or signatories.
|
Received 6th A+ on UN PRI Assessment Report for Strategy & Governance and A+ for Listed Equity – Incorporation: The 2020 assessment rating was released on 07/30/2020. The rating covers year end date for reporting - 12/31/2019. PRI created and tabulated the rating. The methodology for determining the awards is as follows: Core assessed: all signatories will be assessed on these indicators and they will make up the majority (~75%) of their overall assessment score for each module. These indicators will frequently, but not always, be mandatory to disclose. Additional assessed: signatories can generally complete these indicators if they wish (i.e. they will usually be ‘voluntary to report’) and they will provide an opportunity to demonstrate more advanced stages of implementation or reflect alternative practices. Scores from these indicators can only add to the final score for each module, and when combined with their scores on Core assessed indicators, have the potential to push signatories into a higher performance band. No compensation has been provided by Rockefeller in connection with obtaining or using this award. These awards are subjective and do not reflect on the future performance or ESG capabilities of Rockefeller. Furthermore, these awards do not reflect an endorsement of Rockefeller by PRI or any of the judges or signatories.
|
PRI’s ESG Incorporation Initiative of the Year Award: Award presented October 2021. The 2021 awards were open to both ongoing and completed projects. To be eligible, completed projects had to have been completed no earlier than 1 May 2020. PRI created and presented the award. Winners were decided by a PRI-convened panel of independent industry judges. No compensation has been provided by Rockefeller in connection with obtaining or using this award. The Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) is an international network of investors (supported by, but not part of, the United Nations) working to understand the investment implications of ESG factors and to support its international network of investor “signatories” in incorporating these factors into their investment and ownership decisions. The PRI Awards recognize signatories in four ESG-related categories. Signatories are invited to nominate projects and entries are assessed by an independent panel of judges who score them against category-specific criteria. These awards are subjective and do not reflect on the future performance or ESG capabilities of Rockefeller. Furthermore, these awards do not reflect an endorsement of Rockefeller by PRI or any of the judges or signatories.
|
Rockefeller Capital Management is the marketing name for Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. and its affiliates. Investment advisory, asset management and fiduciary activities are performed by the following affiliates of Rockefeller Capital Management: Rockefeller & Co. LLC, Rockefeller Trust Company, N.A. and The Rockefeller Trust Company (Delaware), as the case may be. Rockefeller Asset Management is a division of Rockefeller & Co. LLC and the “Firm” for purposes of the Global Investment Performance Standards (“GIPS®”). Rockefeller Asset Management has been independently verified for the period January 1, 2006 through December 31, 2021. Effective January 1, 2018, the Firm was redefined to include the management of fixed income strategies for periods dating back to January 1, 2012. A complete list and description of the firm’s composites and/or a presentation that adheres to the GIPS standards is available upon request.
|
Krane Funds Advisors, LLC (KraneShares) is a Registered Investment Advisory firm registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission.