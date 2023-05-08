Kinaxis and Exiger Partnership Adds Multi-Tier Risk Assessment and Proactive Supply Chain Planning Capability

OTTAWA, Ontario--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kinaxis® Inc. (TSX: KXS), the authority in driving agility for fast, confident decision-making in an unpredictable world, and Exiger, the SaaS company revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks manage supply chain risk, announced a strategic partnership to enhance proactive supply chain planning with sub-tier supplier visibility, supplier risk detection, and supply chain health analytics.

Exiger will join the Kinaxis Ecosystem as a Solution Extension Partner under Kinaxis PartnerLink. This partnership further broadens the reach of their joint solution to augment the value customers can gain from RapidResponse®. By delivering digital risk management signals, customers can leverage the power of concurrent planning to extend the capabilities of the platform.

The partnership brings together Exiger’s cutting-edge AI with the Kinaxis RapidResponse platform to improve customers’ n-th tier supplier and part-level visibility, automate assessments of supplier risk, provide mitigation recommendations, and seamlessly deploy supply chain resilience plans in real-time. Exiger will collaborate with Kinaxis to bring proactive solutions to their respective customers and prospects to mitigate risks to their supply chains.

Exiger and Kinaxis will work to bring this solution to Exiger’s FedRAMP SaaS platform which provides access to 16.8 million unique supply chains, 600 million legal entities, and 7 billion source records of supply chain installations––all risk-ranked by 200+ different risk categories and subcategories. By doing so, customers wanting to work with the U.S. federal government are confident and compliant in the solutions and risk management provided.

“Empowering real-time supply chain planning with accurate multi-tier supply visibility and risk scoring delivers control back to the hands of supply chain, acquisition, procurement and compliance professionals,” said Brandon Daniels, CEO of Exiger. “The US Federal Government and companies are grappling with the effects of geopolitical strife, climate disasters, financial volatility, and the high cost of capital putting suppliers at risk. Once procurement leaders are empowered with risk and supply transparency, they can turn that knowledge into a more frictionless procurement strategy.”

"Multi-tier supplier management will only continue to increase in scale and importance to our customers," said John Sicard, CEO of Kinaxis. "By partnering with Exiger, we're able to provide a seamless solution to offer even more transparency into risks so our customers can make smarter, faster, more confident decisions when needed to respond in the event of crisis, as well as long-term planning."

About Exiger

Exiger is revolutionizing the way corporations, government agencies and banks navigate risk and compliance in their third-parties, supply chains and customers through its software and tech-enabled solutions. Exiger’s mission is to make the world a safer and more transparent place to succeed. Emboldening its 550 customers across the globe, including 150 in the Fortune 500 and over 40 government agencies, with award-winning AI technology, Exiger leads the way in ESG, cyber, financial crime, third-party and supply chain management. Its work has been recognized by 40+ AI, RegTech and Supply Chain partner awards. Learn more at Exiger.com and follow Exiger on LinkedIn.

About Kinaxis Inc.

Everyday volatility and uncertainty demand quick action. Kinaxis® delivers the agility to make fast, confident decisions across integrated business planning and the digital supply chain. People can plan better, live better and change the world. Trusted by innovative brands, we combine human intelligence with AI and concurrent planning to help companies plan for any future, monitor risks and opportunities and respond at the pace of change. Powered by an extensible, cloud-based platform, Kinaxis delivers industry-proven applications so everyone can know sooner, act faster and remove waste. For more Kinaxis news, visit Kinaxis.com or follow us on LinkedIn or Twitter.

