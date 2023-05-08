Life Biosciences and Forge Biologics Announce cGMP Manufacturing Partnership to Advance Development of Novel Gene Therapies for Aging-Related Diseases

BOSTON & COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Life Biosciences (“Life Bio”), a biotechnology company advancing innovative cellular rejuvenation technologies to reverse diseases of aging and injury and ultimately restore health for patients, and Forge Biologics (“Forge”), a genetic medicines manufacturing organization, today announced a manufacturing partnership to help advance Life Bio’s partial epigenetic reprogramming platform to address aging-related diseases, including its lead program targeting ophthalmic indications.

“Life Bio is an emerging leader in the development of novel therapies for aging-related diseases, and we are thrilled to serve as their cGMP manufacturing partner to help advance the manufacturing of AAV for their innovative cellular rejuvenation technology, which has the potential to benefit millions of aging patients worldwide,” said Timothy J. Miller, Ph.D., CEO, President, and Co-Founder of Forge.

Through this partnership, Forge will provide adeno-associated virus (AAV) process development, toxicology, cGMP manufacturing, and analytical services to Life Bio. The company will utilize Forge’s platform processes including its proprietary HEK293 suspension Ignition Cells™ and pEMBR™ adenovirus helper plasmid. All development and AAV manufacturing activities will occur at the Hearth, Forge’s 200,000 square foot gene therapy facility in Columbus, Ohio.

“We are delighted to be working with the Forge team, whose expertise in gene therapy manufacturing is unmatched,” said Jerry McLaughlin, Chief Executive Officer of Life Biosciences. “We believe we’re on the cusp of revolutionizing medicine with our cellular rejuvenation capabilities across a range of aging-related diseases, including ophthalmic disorders that involve retinal ganglion cell dysfunction. We are confident our partnership with Forge will have a tremendous impact on our ability to enhance the speed and quality with which we can manufacture our therapeutic candidates as we progress toward the first human clinical trials and continue to develop treatments to reverse diseases of aging by restoring cells to a more youthful state.”

About Life Biosciences

Life Biosciences is a biotechnology company advancing innovative cellular rejuvenation platforms to reverse diseases of aging and injury and ultimately restore health for patients. The company is focusing on two platforms targeting key mechanisms underlying aging biology, epigenetic reprogramming and chaperone-mediated autophagy, to restore cells to a more youthful state. Therapies developed within these platforms have the potential to prevent, treat, and/or reverse multiple aging-related diseases. For more information, please visit lifebiosciences.com or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

About Forge Biologics

Forge Biologics is a hybrid gene therapy contract manufacturing and clinical-stage therapeutics development company. Forge’s mission is to enable access to life-changing gene therapies and help bring them from idea to reality. Forge’s 200,000 square foot facility utilizes 20 cGMP suites in Columbus, Ohio, the Hearth, to serve as its headquarters. The Hearth is a custom-designed cGMP facility dedicated to AAV manufacturing and hosts scalable, end-to-end manufacturing services. Offerings include process and analytical development, plasmid DNA manufacturing, viral vector manufacturing, final fill, as well as regulatory consulting support to accelerate gene therapy programs from preclinical through clinical and commercial stage manufacturing. By taking a patients-first approach, Forge aims to accelerate the timelines of these transformative medicines for those who need them the most. To learn more, visit www.forgebiologics.com.