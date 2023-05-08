World's Largest Tequila Producer Partners with Aera Technology to Deploy Decision Intelligence

Proximo Spirits is a subsidiary of Becle — a globally renowned company in the spirits industry and the world’s largest producer of tequila. Becle’s extraordinary portfolio of over 30 spirits brands, including Jose Cuervo®, is sold and distributed in more than 85 countries. (Graphic: Business Wire)

MOUNTAIN VIEW, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Aera Technology, the Decision Intelligence company, today announced a partnership with Proximo Spirits Inc. - a subsidiary of Becle, a globally renowned spirits company and the world's largest producer of tequila - to deploy Decision Intelligence.

Over the past five years, Proximo Spirits has driven double-digit growth through successful premiumization of its category-leading tequila and whiskey brands while maintaining a 250-year artisanal production tradition. With this high growth, the company turned to Decision Intelligence to dynamically predict demand using the most recent data available from a range of sources, manage inventory more effectively, and respond to change quickly.

According to Luis Gonzalez, Global Supply Chain Director, Becle, the company partnered with Aera for its proven track record driving business outcomes through Decision Intelligence and the commitment to its vision. "Aera Technology shares our focus on creating solutions that will evolve our decision making to maximize opportunities, elevate service, and position Proximo Spirits for long-term success," said Gonzalez.

Using Aera Decision Cloud™, purpose-built for Decision Intelligence, Proximo Spirits will improve and accelerate forecast and demand planning decisions across product lines in the U.S. and Canada. This includes the development and deployment of a Forecast-as-a-Service Skill, and future Aera Skills, that will enable customized, digitized decision making to understand, recommend, act, and learn for Proximo Spirits' specific business case.

"It's an honor to partner with the passionate team at Proximo Spirits," said Fred Laluyaux, CEO, Aera Technology. "We look forward to working together to realize new opportunities and drive value through Decision Intelligence for the company's premium spirits and loyal customers.”

Aera is working alongside its partners at Deloitte Consulting to provide both the tools and the process to enable Proximo's demand planning capability.

About Becle

Becle is a globally renowned company in the spirits industry and the world’s largest producer of tequila. Its extraordinary portfolio of over 30 spirits brands, some of them owned, some of them agency brands distributed only in Mexico, has been developed throughout the years to participate in key categories with high growth potential, serving the world’s most important alcoholic beverage markets and delivering on key consumer preferences and tendencies. Becle’s portfolio strength is based on the profound legacy of its iconic internally developed brands such as Jose Cuervo®, combined with complementary acquisitions such as Three Olives®, Hangar 1®, Stranahan’s®, Bushmills®, Pendleton®, Boodles® and Proper No. Twelve®, as well as a relentless focus on innovation that over the years has created renowned brands such as 1800®, Maestro Dobel®, Centenario®, Kraken®, Jose Cuervo® Margaritas and B:oost®. Becle’s brands are sold and distributed in more than 85 countries.

About Aera Technology

Aera Technology is the Decision Intelligence company that transforms how enterprises make and execute decisions. The company’s innovative Aera Decision Cloud™ integrates with existing systems and data sources to enable business decision making in real time, at scale. Trusted by many of the world’s best-known companies and brands, Aera is helping enterprises operate sustainably, intelligently, and efficiently. For more information, visit www.aeratechnology.com.