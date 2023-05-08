H2scan Expands Market Presence in Battery Room Safety with EnviroGuard Reseller Agreement

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Battcon-- H2scan and EnviroGuard today announced they have signed a distribution agreement for North America and will work together to expand the market for H2scan HY-ALERTA 5021 hydrogen sensors in battery room safety applications. H2scan is a world leader in real-time hydrogen sensors for electrical utilities and industrial markets. EnviroGuard is a leading provider of safety, spill containment and seismic rack solutions for battery room applications and is seeking integrators and distributors for this advanced hydrogen sensor technology.

Lead-acid and nickel-cadmium battery technologies are commonly used in battery rooms and can emit hydrogen, which is a highly flammable gas. Fire codes mandate that battery room operators have a hazardous mitigation plan to keep hydrogen levels under 1% of total room volume.1

EnviroGuard will incorporate the HY-ALERTA 5021 into its solutions for battery safety solving the maintenance and replacement issues that have been an issue for monitoring hydrogen in battery rooms and enclosures. For the purposes of the Battcon conference, EnviroGuard has built a small-scale replica of one of the EnviroGuard rack and enclosure system solutions to display the complete system with hydrogen monitoring installed.

“This new and improved self-calibrating hydrogen system has become most popular in utility applications, data centers and telecommunication applications,” said Doug Frazier, CEO of EnviroGuard.

This enclosure will be on display at both companies’ booths at the Battcon conference from May 9-12 in Orlando, Fla.

“Living in an on-demand world means growth in battery rooms to ensure reliable power and we are tapping the expertise of EnviroGuard to help us to bring hydrogen safety equipment to this market and stay ahead of market growth,” said Jeff Donato, H2scan Sales Director for Safety Products. “EnviroGuard has been a great partner and is the first we’ve added as part of our strategy to penetrate the market using a network of targeted resellers and integrators.”

Products Keep Battery Rooms Safe from Hydrogen

H2scan’s HY-ALERTA 5021 auto calibrating hydrogen area monitor meets all code requirements, including continuous monitoring to trigger an alarm or a fan when hydrogen exceeds 1% of total room volume. The sensor supports the Modbus data communications protocol and can communicate an alert if hydrogen levels are too high or can activate exhaust fans for venting. The HY-ALERTA 5021 sensors eliminate false positives by detecting only hydrogen. The sensor lifecycle is 10-15 years, avoiding costly annual calibration and maintenance costs. Additionally, the sensor is auto-calibrating allowing it to be deployed without a dramatic increase in ongoing maintenance costs.

EnviroGuard provides battery compliance solutions and safety products that ensure adherence to regulations within standby power battery rooms, telecom battery systems, solar power battery applications, motive power, and automotive applications. EnviroGuard provides a complete battery compliance product line including spill containment, seismic racks, clean-up kits, terminal covers protective eye wear, tools, hydrogen detectors, battery watering carts, and more.

About H2scan Corporation

H2scan was founded in 2002, designs, manufactures, and markets advanced hydrogen sensors from its headquarters in Valencia, California. The company’s Gen 5 products are the most accurate, maintenance free and affordable hydrogen sensors for a wide range of real-time industrial process control, monitoring and safety applications.

H2scan sensor products are ideal for transformer health monitoring to improve electrical distribution reliability, measuring hydrogen concentration in fuel cells, electrolyzer systems, and hydrogen distribution pipelines to reduce carbon emissions. They are also used to detect hydrogen in the atmosphere to ensure safe operations of battery storage rooms, warehouses using fuel cells or any enclosed area where hydrogen leaks may occur.

H2scan’s products are trusted by some of the largest organizations in the world including ABB, Siemens, GE Energy, Qualitrol, DOD, ExxonMobil, Shell, Chevron, Proctor & Gamble and more.

1 IFC Chapter 12 and NFPA 855