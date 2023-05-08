Pinnacle Private Wealth Makes Leap to Independence with Commonwealth

WALTHAM, Mass.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Commonwealth Financial Network®, a national firm dedicated to providing financial advisors with holistic, integrated business solutions, announces the addition of Pinnacle Private Wealth of Kimberly, Wisconsin, to its network of financial advisors. Formerly with Associated Investment Services, senior partners Todd Funk and Kelly Watzka—along with their team—bring with them $220 million1 in client assets.

With a combined 58 years in the business, the team possesses a wealth of experience in creating goals-based financial plans for retired and preretired individuals and families. With Commonwealth’s tools and support, the firm plans to expand its scope of services into retirement planning and investment management for small business owners. To learn more about Pinnacle Private Wealth, visit https://www.pinnacleprivatewi.com/.

“Going independent and taking ownership of our books of business were our main goals,” said Funk. “At Commonwealth, we found that aligning with another independent firm would allow us to choose our own path forward while also receiving the freedom and support we need to expand our retirement plan offering.”

Pinnacle joins Commonwealth as part of IEM’s second division, IEM Partners, which aligns itself with financial advisors looking to go independent. IEM, a Commonwealth affiliate, is a full-service wealth management firm with $830 million2 in assets.

In addition to the high level of service Commonwealth provides, Pinnacle saw a strong technology suite, an expanded product offering, and the growing Strategic Retirement Solutions group as clear differentiators.

“They have everything we need to run and grow our business in the way that works for us,” Watzka added. “Their retirement team will help us serve more small businesses. And with the added products and robust technology, it checks off all the boxes for us. We’re really excited about this new partnership.”

“On behalf of Commonwealth, we’re pleased to welcome Pinnacle Private Wealth to our community of independent advisors and to the successful team at IEM,” said Becca Hajjar, managing principal of business development at Commonwealth. “Commonwealth’s suite of products and services will add efficiencies to the firm’s business while achieving a differentiated client experience. We look forward to supporting its growth as our partnership evolves.”

1 As of 02/28/2023

2 As of 12/31/2022

About Commonwealth Financial Network®

Commonwealth Financial Network, Member FINRA/SIPC, a Registered Investment Adviser, provides financial advisors with holistic, integrated solutions that support business evolution, growth acceleration, and operational efficiency. J.D. Power ranks Commonwealth Financial Network “#1 in Independent Advisor Satisfaction Among Financial Investment Firms, Nine Times in a Row.” Privately held since 1979, the firm has headquarters in Waltham, Massachusetts, and San Diego, California. Learn more about how Commonwealth partners with more than 2,100 independent financial advisors overseeing more than $242.9 billion* in assets nationwide by visiting www.commonwealth.com.

* As of 12/31/2022