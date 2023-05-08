HyperX and Allied Esports Renew Exclusive Naming Rights for Renowned Esports and Gaming Destination - HyperX Arena Las Vegas

FOUNTAIN VALLEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--HyperX, the gaming peripherals team at HP Inc. and brand leader in gaming and esports, and Allied Esports, a global esports entertainment company and a wholly owned subsidiary of Allied Gaming & Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ: AGAE), today announced the renewal of their exclusive naming rights agreement for Allied Esports’ global flagship property, HyperX Arena Las Vegas, located at Luxor Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip.

Today’s announcement is a multi-year deal for the leading esports, gaming, content creation and entertainment destination in Las Vegas. HyperX Arena hosts local and professional esports games and tournaments, shows hosted by esports and sports celebrities as well as influencers, and a variety of gaming cultural entertainment events. It is considered the first and most prominent esports and gaming-related entertainment venue on the Las Vegas Strip.

Per the multiyear deal, HyperX will continue to receive prominent branding and signage inside and outside of the venue, as well as across all arena promotions, content and social media platforms. HyperX and Allied Esports will also continue to partner on a variety of co-branded experiences and events at the arena focused on growing their gaming and esports communities.

“HyperX is excited to retain the naming rights sponsorship of the HyperX Arena Las Vegas and continue our commitment and dedication to esports and the gaming community,” said Daniel Kelley, director of marketing, HyperX. “Allied Esports is a key partner for us, with their ability to deliver a best-in-class esports destination in a city that has become nationally known for its esports, sports and entertainment.”

“As a top provider of gaming peripherals worldwide, HyperX has been an incredible partner to work with over the years,” said Yinghua Chen, President & CEO of Allied Esports and Allied Gaming & Entertainment. “We're thrilled to renew and expand our partnership with both the HyperX and HP teams. At Allied, we remain dedicated to delivering unparalleled gaming entertainment experiences through our highly engaging esports tournaments, gaming events and original content for our growing community of gamers.”

As the premier esports venue and production facility in North America, the world-renowned HyperX Arena Las Vegas has become a global destination for esports fans, professional players, streamers and influencers, event organizers, publishers and teams. Since opening in March 2018, when it was named the Esports Business Summit’s Venue of the Year, the arena has hosted more than 700 events, including League of Legend All Stars, NHL World Championship, NBA 2K The Turn, just to name a few. Furthermore, HyperX Arena Las Vegas has welcomed more than half a million visitors since its inception, including industry icons like Mr.Beast, Ninja, Jabbawockeez, Timthetatman and Ludwig.

Included in the deal, HP Inc. OMEN PCs and monitors will be used to retrofit and update the gaming zones within the HyperX Arena. HP products are known for their quality and will help to enhance the overall experience gamers will have at HyperX Arena, whether they are visiting for the first time, a local player that frequents the arena, or even a visiting pro gamer, celebrity or sports star who loves to game.

In addition, as the Official Peripheral Partner of HyperX Arena Las Vegas, HyperX will continue to provide gaming headsets, keyboards, mice and mouse pads, and USB microphones for esports tournaments, special events and gamers visiting the arena.

About HyperX

For 20 years, HyperX’s mission has been to develop gaming solutions for every type of gamer and the company is consistently recognized for delivering products that provide superior comfort, aesthetics, performance, and reliability. Under the tagline of “WE’RE ALL GAMERS,” HyperX gaming headsets, keyboards, mice, USB microphones, and console accessories are the choice of everyday gamers as well as celebrity ambassadors, pro gamers, tech enthusiasts, and overclockers worldwide because they meet the most stringent product specifications and are built with best-in-class components. For more information, please go to www.hyperx.com.

For a schedule of tournaments, tickets to events, walk-up play hours and additional information, please visit hyperxesportsarenalasvegas.com and follow @HyperXArena.

About HP

HP Inc. is a technology company that believes one thoughtful idea has the power to change the world. Its product and service portfolio of personal systems, printers, and 3D printing solutions helps bring these ideas to life. Visit http://www.hp.com.

About Allied Gaming & Entertainment

Allied Gaming & Entertainment Inc. (Nasdaq: AGAE) is a global experiential entertainment company focused on providing a growing audience of gamers with unique experiences through renowned assets, products, and services. For more information, visit alliedgaming.gg.

Allied Esports International owns and operates HyperX Arena Las Vegas, the world’s most recognized esports entertainment arena, and Allied Esports mobile arena trucks. The company offers a variety of esports and gaming-related content, including world class tournaments, live and virtual events, and original programming to continuously foster an engaged gaming community.

About HyperX Arena Las Vegas

HyperX Arena Las Vegas, located at Luxor Hotel and Casino on the Las Vegas Strip, is an award-winning, globally recognized esports entertainment arena. The 30,000-square-foot state-of-the-art arena and production facility, featuring a unique multilevel modular design, elevated main stage, two-story LED video, one-of-a-kind HyperX Hype Tunnel, telescopic seating and 160 PC and console stations, is a ready-to-go championship destination and content studio for publishers, leagues, teams, professional players, streamers and community members in a setting designed to deliver an unparalleled live experience.

Editor’s Note: For additional information or executive interviews, please contact Mark Tekunoff, HP Inc., 17600 Newhope Street, Fountain Valley, CA USA 92708, mark.tekunoff@hyperx.com or Hyperx_PR@hyperx.com.

HyperX and the HyperX logo are registered trademarks or trademarks of HP Inc. in the U.S. and/or other countries. All registered trademarks and trademarks are property of their respective owners.