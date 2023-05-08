BerlinRosen Holdings Expands Specialty Public Relations Capabilities with Investment in M18 PR

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--O2 Investment Partners (www.o2investment.com) is pleased to announce that through BerlinRosen Holdings (“BerlinRosen”), it has made an investment in and partnered with M18 PR (“M18”) (www.m18pr.com) and its Co-Founder and CEO, Michael Tavani, to bolster M18’s industry-leading real estate, travel, and hospitality practices, further enhancing BerlinRosen’s already robust portfolio in real estate, architecture, travel, lifestyle, and hospitality. Terms of the investment were not disclosed. O2 made a significant investment in BerlinRosen in January 2022.

Since its founding in 2010, M18 has overseen the development and execution of communications campaigns for more than 200 renowned real estate and hospitality ventures, representing clients in more than 40 cities domestically and internationally. The company’s real estate work includes landmark new skyscrapers, city-defining master plans, design-driven boutique buildings, and historical conversions. Its hospitality practice is known for representing market-leading independent hotels created by the most celebrated hoteliers and operators in the country.

M18 will continue to retain its brand, remain independent, and operate under its existing leadership team in New York, Miami, and Los Angeles. The agency will immediately have access to the expanded resources and talent of the BerlinRosen network, which includes public affairs, crisis management, digital marketing, advertising, content studio and influencer marketing.

“We have enormous respect for BerlinRosen and the platform of best-in-class agencies that they have created," said Michael Tavani, M18’s Co-Founder. "Having the resources of a collection of specialized firms, covering all sectors under one affiliated group, with access to talent across every conceivable service area, is a unique opportunity and one that will bolster all involved. We believe that this approach is the future of the industry, and we’re thrilled to be a part of that vision.”

“We’ve followed M18’s work closely for years, and have always admired their specialized approach, impeccable client roster, and leadership team," said Jonathan Rosen, Co-Founder of BerlinRosen. "Joining forces puts us in a position to fully service the world of real estate and hospitality seamlessly, from project conception to completion, with the most integrated service offering in the industry”.

Sean Darin at O2 commented, “M18 is quite simply the best public relations firm in the business when it comes to high-end real estate and hospitality projects, both in the U.S. and overseas. Michael Tavani and his partners have built an exceptional business that we believe complements BerlinRosen’s existing real estate, hospitality and lifestyle practices very well.” He added, “At BerlinRosen, we aim to partner with best-in-class agencies in their respective fields, and M18 is a perfect fit. We are thrilled to bring Michael and his team onto the platform.”

About M18

M18 PR is a full-service public relations company specializing in the intersecting fields of hospitality, real estate, and design. Headquartered in New York, with team members in Miami and Los Angeles, M18 employs a diverse group of experienced public relations strategists, working with clients throughout the United States and internationally. From award-winning hotels to city-defining real estate projects, large-scale masterplans to destination retreats, the company represents projects created by the most celebrated developers, architects, and hoteliers in the world. M18 is consistently ranked among the top PR firms in the country. Additional information is available at www.m18pr.com.

About BerlinRosen

BerlinRosen is a full-service communications firm with more than 400 communications and campaign strategists in New York, Washington, D.C., Los Angeles, and Amsterdam. Since its founding in 2005, BerlinRosen has powerfully expanded its presence in corporate, social impact/ESG, nonprofit, entertainment, media, racial justice, healthcare, hospitality, lifestyle, technology, issue advocacy and workers’ rights communications. BerlinRosen has received many important accolades, including being the only agency to be named #1 Best PR Firm in America by Observer more than once (2023; 2022; 2018), PRWeek’s Outstanding Large Agency of the Year (2023), PRNews’ Large PR Agency of the Year (2021) and 5/5 Stars on Forbes’ latest Best PR Agencies in America list. Additional information is available at www.berlinrosen.com.

About O2 Investment Partners

O2 Investment Partners is a Midwestern based private equity firm that seeks to acquire majority interests in lower middle market B2B services, technology, and select industrial companies. The firm invests in businesses with earnings growth potential and a clear path to the creation of shareholder value. O2 invests with a view toward partnering with management to build and grow the business and take it to its next stage of development. This requires not only a clear vision and strategic plan to create shareholder value, but a close partnership and alignment of interest with management. Additional information is available at www.o2investment.com.