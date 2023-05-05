KBRA Releases Research – Regional Banks: Where Is the Firebreak?

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--KBRA examines the issues confronting regional banks as they seek to regain stakeholder confidence in the wake of high-profile failures of certain midsize banks.

The demise of Silicon Valley Bank, Signature Bank, and First Republic Bank were highly idiosyncratic. Yet, regional bank stocks, to varying degrees, continue to come under sharp selling pressure. Banking regulatory oversight, a critical element underpinning the U.S.’s commitment to decentralized banking, as well as the industry’s creditworthiness, is challenged to update its efforts to address the technological disruption introduced by mobile banking and social media.

The regulatory uncertainty is causing confidence in otherwise fundamentally sound institutions to come under pressure from opportunistic short-term trading strategies; Investors in bank bonds are well advised to take stock of risk elements that expose issuers to these forces.

Click here to view the report.

