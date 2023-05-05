AM Best Affirms Credit Ratings of Agrinational Insurance Company

OLDWICK, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--AM Best has affirmed the Financial Strength Rating of A- (Excellent) and the Long-Term Issuer Credit Rating of “a-” (Excellent) of Agrinational Insurance Company (Agrinational) (headquartered in Colchester, VT). The outlook of these Credit Ratings (ratings) is stable.

The ratings reflect Agrinational’s balance sheet strength, which AM Best assesses as strong, as well as its adequate operating performance, limited business profile and appropriate enterprise risk management. The company also receives rating enhancement provided by its ultimate parent, Archer Daniels Midland Company (ADM) [NYSE: ADM].

Agrinational’s balance sheet strength is assessed as strong, and is supported by risk-adjusted capitalization at the strongest level, as measured by Best’s Capital Adequacy Ratio (BCAR), conservative investment strategy, and its afforded financial flexibility and support from ADM. Agrinational’s adequate operating performance reflects improved combined and operating ratios resulting from the benefits of the company’s strategy in focusing on its core business while exiting from restrictive and non-core exposures. Agrinational has a low cost-expense structure and a keen underwriting focus with an emphasis on risk management controls, which are well-integrated with those of its parent. Agrinational provides a variety of coverages with a focus on commercial property and marine coverages, workers’ compensation, general liability, employee benefits, and a medical expense cost containment program for ADM.

The ratings also reflect rating enhancement provided to Agrinational by ADM, one of the world’s largest agricultural processors and food ingredient providers. Agrinational holds a strategic position within ADM, serving a critical role in meeting certain global insurance requirements and providing risk management services to ADM and its subsidiaries. ADM in turn provides implicit and explicit support to Agrinational.

