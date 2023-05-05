Cierto Tequila Awarded Four Double Gold Medals at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Elevated Spirits Company is pleased to announce that Cierto Tequila was awarded eight (8) medals, including an incredible four (4) Double Gold medals and two (2) Gold medals, at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC). This marks the fifth consecutive year in which Cierto Tequila has been honored as a Double Gold winner. “This is about as good as it gets,” remarks Jim Ruane, Cierto’s Chief Growth Officer. “We are honored that one of the world’s most discerning judging panels has recognized Cierto as a Double Gold tequila every year in which we have entered the competition. The awards are a fitting testament to the philosophy, craftsmanship and consistency of our Master Distillers, Enrique Fonseca and Sergio Mendoza.” With these new honors, Cierto has won six hundred ten (610) international medals and awards.

About Cierto Tequila and Elevated Spirits Company

The Elevated Spirits Company is the producer of Cierto Tequila – authentic, 100% natural, additive-free, luxury tequila made in Jalisco, Mexico. Cierto means “True,” the perfect word to describe this remarkable award-winning family of tequilas – patiently crafted expressions of pure Highlands agave, harvested by fourth and fifth generation agaveros at peak maturity. The Elevated Spirits portfolio includes the Cierto Private Collection Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo, as well as the Cierto Reserve Collection Blanco, Reposado, Añejo and Extra Añejo. Due to their character, complexity and luxuriously smooth taste, these eight agave expressions are widely acknowledged by tequila connoisseurs as “The World’s Finest Tequila” and some of the best tequilas ever made. Since inception, Cierto has won 610 international medals and awards, making it The Most Awarded Tequila in History.

Learn more at cierto.com.

For press or other inquiries, please contact press@ciertotequila.com.

About San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Founded in 2000, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is one of the oldest and most reputable competitions of its kind. Every year, esteemed judges from around the world come together to engage in a blind tasting process that ensures every entry is judged fairly. The judges of the SFWSC are seasoned industry experts, each with a well-defined story and trusted palate.