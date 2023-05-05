Boys & Girls Clubs of America Welcomes Nine New Faces to Alumni Hall of Fame

Rick Carlisle, Indiana Pacers NBA coach and former champion delivers moving speech as he recalls his roots at Ogdensburg Boys Club in New York where he spent many days shooting hoops alongside invaluable mentors that he feels instilled important leadership skills in him. (Photo: Business Wire)

ABC’s John Quiñones delivers speech during 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame induction ceremony as he reminisces on his time spent at Boys & Girls Clubs of San Antonio’s Calderon Clubhouse, where he vividly recalls feeling safe and accepted from day one. (Photo: Business Wire)

Jim Clark, President & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America stands proudly with 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame inductees following the ceremony on Thursday, May 4 in Orlando. (Photo: Business Wire)

ORLANDO, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Last night, during Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s 117th annual national conference, the legacy youth-development organization welcomed nine new faces to its 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame class.

Held in Orlando, this year’s ceremony gathers youth development leaders and stakeholders from across the nation to recognize and honor the impact of nine individuals who attribute their time at a Boys & Girls Club as a key part of their journey to becoming successful adults.

From award-winning media personalities to sports icons and coaches, and other top industry professionals, the 2023 Alumni Hall of Fame inductees reflect the outstanding outcomes Boys & Girls Club members can achieve when they have safe spaces, caring mentors and life-enhancing opportunities during their formative years.

Boys & Girls Clubs Alumni Hall of Fame welcomed:

John Quiñones , ABC News Correspondent

, ABC News Correspondent Michael S. Regan , US Administrator, Environmental Protection Agency

, US Administrator, Environmental Protection Agency Rick Carlisle , NBA Head Coach (Indiana Pacers)

, NBA Head Coach (Indiana Pacers) Vera Jones , former ESPN Analyst and Author

, former ESPN Analyst and Author Kofi Sarkodie-Mensah (aka Kofi Kingston), WWE Superstar

(aka Kofi Kingston), WWE Superstar Austin Watson (aka Xavier Woods), WWE Superstar

(aka Xavier Woods), WWE Superstar Marvin L. McIntyre , Founder & CEO, Marvelous Enterprises

, Founder & CEO, Marvelous Enterprises Tony Alva , Professional Skateboarder

, Professional Skateboarder Shayla Cowan, Emmy-nominated film and TV producer, Chief of Staff, Will Packer Productions (part of the first all-Black team to produce the Oscars)

As leaders and role models, these honorees share a passion for helping the next generation of kids and teens achieve great futures. They also serve as key examples of what’s possible young people have access to high-quality youth development programs, like those found after-school and during the summer at a Boys & Girls Club.

“Every year, we are honored to welcome top industry leaders and professionals into our Alumni Hall of Fame during this special induction ceremony,” said Jim Clark, President & CEO, Boys & Girls Clubs of America.” “On the heels of celebrating our 5,000th Boys & Girls Club milestone, we are reminded of the power of Boys & Girls Clubs of America’s mission and the opportunity we have to shape the future with great leaders.

Additional highlights of the 117th National Conference include a celebration party led by DJ D-Nice, youth talent performances and closing remarks by Boys & Girls Club Alumni Hall of Fame member and supporter, former MLB All-Star Alex Rodriguez.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of America

For over 160 years, Boys & Girls Clubs of America (BGCA.org) has provided a safe place for kids and teens to learn and grow. Clubs offer caring adult mentors, fun and friendship, and high-impact youth development programs on a daily basis during critical non-school hours. Boys & Girls Clubs programming promotes academic success, good character and leadership, and healthy lifestyles. Over 5,000 Clubs serve over 4.3 million young people through Club membership and community outreach. Clubs are located in cities, towns, public housing and on Native lands throughout the country, and serve military families in BGCA-affiliated Youth Centers on U.S. military installations worldwide. National headquarters are located in Atlanta. Learn more about Boys & Girls Clubs of America on Facebook and Twitter.