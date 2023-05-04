E-Comm, CUPE 8911 Reach Tentative Agreement

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--E-Comm 9-1-1 (Emergency Communications for British Columbia Inc.) and Emergency Communications Professionals of BC (CUPE Local 8911) reached a tentative agreement late last night for a new three-year collective agreement.

“This new deal modernizes our collective agreement with improvements to compensation, benefits, and support for B.C.’s first first responders who make sure there is someone there to answer the phone when you need help,” said CUPE 8911 President Donald Grant. “More work will need to be done to stabilize staffing levels at E-Comm, but this is an important step towards making sure there is a strong and resilient emergency communications system in British Columbia.”

E-Comm Vice President (People and Culture) Greg Conner said the proposed agreement was reached in a spirit of cooperation and mutual respect. “The outcomes will have lasting and positive impact on our collective ability to recruit, retain and develop the people who provide essential public safety services to the people of B.C,” said Conner.

Terms of the agreement will be released upon ratification by both parties.

About Emergency Communications Professionals of British Columbia:

ECPBC represents more than five hundred 9-1-1 operators, call takers, dispatchers, IT, and support professionals employed by E-Comm Emergency Communications for BC Inc. with worksites in Vancouver, Burnaby, and Saanich, ECPBC’s members provide 99 per cent of the initial 9-1-1 call answer for the province and answer, triage, dispatch, and update the calls in order of priority for 33 police agencies and 40 fire departments in B.C.

About E-Comm

E-Comm is the first point of contact for 9-1-1 callers in 25 regional districts in British Columbia and provides dispatch services for more than 70 police agencies and fire departments across the province. E‐Comm also owns and operates the largest multi‐jurisdictional, tri‐service, wide‐area radio network in the province used by police, fire and ambulance personnel throughout Metro Vancouver and parts of the Fraser Valley.

