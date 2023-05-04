AshBritt Awarded 5th Place in Top 100 Women-Led Businesses of Florida

DEERFIELD BEACH, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, AshBritt was awarded 5th place in the Top 100 Women-Led Businesses in Florida for 2023.

The Top 100 Women-Led Businesses list is led by The Women’s Edge, which works to propel women leaders to achieve personal and professional success and deliver positive impact within their communities. This year’s awards marks the 18th year recognizing the leading women driving Florida’s economy. The award list was announced live at a luncheon at the Signature Grand in Davie, showcasing the top businesses as ranked by factors such as revenue, workplace diversity, innovation, and customer benefits.

“I’m honored for AshBritt to be ranked fifth in the list of the top 100 women-led businesses in Florida,” said Brittany Perkins Castillo, CEO of AshBritt. “AshBritt’s success is due to the strength of our team. We have remarkable team member retention, with some of our industry experts rounding three decades with the company. Since I took over as CEO, we have focused on diverse hiring and now have three times as many women and people of color on staff. We have also launched new divisions, ensuring leadership in times of great emergency and crisis. I am proud to receive this recognition not only for our economic success, but also for our focus on service, innovation, diversity, and community impact.”

Castillo also participated in a panel on the state of business in Florida with other leaders, discussing the state of economy, hiring, and what it looks like to lead a business in the innovation age.

About AshBritt:

AshBritt is the leading national rapid-response emergency management and logistics company. AshBritt has led response efforts following 60 federally declared disasters across 30 states and has conducted more than 400 missions, successfully serving over 600 clients. AshBritt is the trusted emergency management contractor for cities, counties, and states and for federal agencies, including the Department of Defense where AshBritt holds a pre-position debris management contract which covers 25 U.S. states. AshBritt has been at the forefront of the COVID-19 pandemic, building and staffing field hospitals, treatment centers, and vaccination sites across 20 states. For more information, visit www.ashbritt.com.