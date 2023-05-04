The OneLegacy Run/Walk Concludes Donate Life Month-Long Celebrations with Special Appearances, Friends and Families Walking and Running Together, and Breathtaking Performance of Award-Winning Singer and Transplant Recipient

Thousands of participants of the 2023 OneLegacy Run/Walk listen to the event organizers, as they get ready to start the 5K walk at Azusa Pacific University. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Nearly 5,000 participants, more than 200 teams and over 30 exhibitors gathered last Saturday, April 29 at Azusa Pacific University to participate in the 21st Annual OneLegacy Run/Walk. This celebration concluded a month of ceremonies and special events to honor Donate Life Month. Thousands of donor families and friends, transplant recipients, local hospitals, funeral homes and transplant centers, corporate and community partners, as well as organ, eye and tissue donation advocates, celebrated the gift of life with family and friends, while raising funds that will benefit the OneLegacy Foundation.

The APU Campus was transformed with a memorial “Circle of Life” garden and dedicated signs along the Run/Walk route, honoring hundreds of deceased donors, who gave the gift of life through organ, eye and tissue donation, as well as organ transplant recipients, grateful for the gift of life they received through the power of donation.

“We are excited to return to Azusa Pacific University for the second year in a row to celebrate our OneLegacy Run/Walk,” said Tom Mone, Chief External Affairs Officer for OneLegacy. “We are grateful to be a part of the city of Azusa after opening our new Azusa Transplant Donor Recovery Center last September, bringing our community together and sharing the importance of saying ‘YES’ to organ, eye and tissue donation with event participants and their families.”

Special guests included the return of ABC 7 news anchor and living kidney donor, Phillip Palmer, who reprised his role as event host, and award-winning singer, songwriter and speaker, Chloe Temtchine, who performed for the first time in public without the need of oxygen, after receiving a double lung transplant in 2020. To honor her donor’s gift of life, Chloe composed a special song called “History” that she debuted at the OneLegacy Run/Walk, as hundreds of doves were released in memory of those who have given the gift of life to others.

Additional guest appearances included DJ NicoBlitz and DJ Carisma, who entertained the crowds at the stage, as well as the Sparks Sisters, who performed the national anthem, and Mariachi Alma de mi Tierra, who entertained event participants at the start line with traditional mariachi songs.

All proceeds from the event will benefit the OneLegacy Foundation’s public education programs, to inspire people across our diverse communities to donate life and help their neighbors, friends, and even family who need lifesaving and healing transplants.

“We are extremely grateful for all the support we received this year at our largest fundraising event of the year,” said E’Tiffany Jones, Head of Communications and Public Education at OneLegacy. “We look forward to continuing our outreach efforts to serve Southern California’s diverse communities.”

The 2023 OneLegacy Run/Walk culminated the festivities and events celebrated during Donate Life Month in April. The event included 1K and 5K run or walk routes, as well as a Family Festival with food, raffles, children’s activities, vendors and more.

About OneLegacy

OneLegacy is the nonprofit organization dedicated to saving lives through organ, eye and tissue donation in seven counties in Southern California: Los Angeles, Orange, Riverside, San Bernardino, Ventura, Santa Barbara and Kern. It serves more than 200 hospitals, 10 transplant centers, a diverse population of 20 million donors and families across the region and waiting recipients across the country. Becoming an eye, organ or tissue donor is easy and can be done by registering online at donateLIFEcalifornia.org/OneLegacy or by “checking YES” at your local DMV. For more information, visit OneLegacy.org