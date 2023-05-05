UnCruise Adventures Launches Summer Cruise Season with Small Ship BIG Savings and Endless Adventure

JUNEAU, Alaska--(BUSINESS WIRE)--UnCruise Adventures’ summer cruise season is officially open and offers some huge savings for solo, group, and family travelers. The privately-owned U.S. company is dedicated to small groups, small footprint, low impact cruising, and was the first to start the small ship season in Alaska in early April. Now with more early bird summer offers guests can get lost in Alaska’s best kept secrets with exclusive spring season sales, now through May 31st, 2023.

Small ship cruising is a better option for the local areas UnCruise Adventures visits allowing for more sustainable travel that also supports the local communities in Southeast Alaska. With small ship cruising, UnCruise Adventures can access areas that larger ships cannot, offering a unique opportunity to get up close and personal with nature and a chance for guests to skip the crowds.

Gear Up for Savings with These Special Offers:

$1000 per cabin ($500 per person double occupancy) savings on select ships and departure dates.

50% off the second cabin on the 74-Guest Wilderness Explorer with two itineraries to choose from: Fjords & Glaciers or Glacier Bay National Park, Haines & Pelican Town.

Purchase 3 full fares and get the 4th guest free on select sailings for the summer of 2023.

$250 bonus savings on new adventure itineraries, ask how.

10% savings on bookings of six or more people on all departures for Alaska in 2023 or 2024.

No single supplement cost on selected departures and vessels.

UnCruise Adventures prides itself on creating well-detailed personal itineraries that offer guests a unique and unforgettable experience. As part of their commitment to delivering the best small ship cruise experience, UnCruise Adventures continually evaluates their itineraries and redesigns day-to-day adventures to keep guests engaged and excited. One of those features includes the new, Glacier Bay National Park, Haines & Pelican adventure for seven nights. This will take guests on a journey of maximum adventure ashore and afloat, with the opportunity to explore Glacier Bay National Park, hike in old-growth forest and glacial outwash fields and go birding at South Marble Island. Guests will also have the chance to get up close and personal with locals in Haines and Pelican villages, with activities such as hiking, biking, kayaking, and sampling local brews and spirits. With opportunities to see tidewater glaciers, whales, bears, sea lions, seals, porpoises, and eagles, this itinerary promises an unparalleled adventure.

All offers are only available for bookings made through May 31st, 2023. Book your next adventure with UnCruise Adventures. Find more at uncruise.com, contact us at 888-862-8881, sales@uncruise.com, or contact your local travel advisor.

About UnCruise Adventures

UnCruise Adventures is a responsible travel and adventure leader in the small boat industry. They operate boutique yachts and small boats carrying 22-86 guests on voyages in Alaska, Hawaiian Islands, Mexico’s Sea of Cortés, Prince William Sound, Columbia & Snake Rivers, coastal Washington, Galápagos, Costa Rica, Panama, Belize, and Colombia. UnCruise Adventures has been picked as the top adventure cruise line by Cruise Critic multiple times, and Travel & Leisure readers also named UnCruise Adventures in its World’s Best Awards and its list of top 10 small ship ocean cruise line for multiple years in a row. UnCruise Adventures is a member of the Adventure Travel Trade Association and Transformational Travel Council.

Health & Wellbeing Policy

UnCruise Adventures has updated its health and safety protocols to ensure the well-being of its guests and crew onboard all vessels. As part of updated measures, the company has removed the vaccination and mask requirement for cruises. The company will continue to implement additional safety and sanitary measures to maintain a safe environment. Safe distancing is encouraged where possible and guests are asked to adhere to the onboard good citizen policy of health and well-being. For more information about UnCruise Adventures' updated vaccine policy and travel resources, please visit their website at uncruise.com.