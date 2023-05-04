Orano Signs a General Partnership Agreement With the Government of Niger

PARIS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Regulatory News:

On May 4, 2023, in Niamey, in the Prime Minister’s office of the State of Niger; Ousseini Hadizatou Yacouba, Minister of Mines; Ahmat Jidoud, Minister of Finance; and Nicolas MAES, CEO of Orano Mining, signed a global partnership agreement.

This agreement, which illustrates the push by Orano and Niger to reinforce a strong, sustainable relationship, covers several shared topics of interest including the Imouraren project, the conditions under which the SOMAÏR mine will continue to operate, the remediation of COMINAK, and Orano's social commitment in Niger.

The agreement combines Niger’s desire to maximize the economic and financial outcomes of operating its mining sites, to preserve SOMAÏR’s economic sustainability, and to limit the socio-economic impact of closing COMINAK.

Concerning the Imouraren project, it is agreed that Orano will pursue the search for future options around mining the deposit. For this purpose, a roadmap has been drawn up, including an investment budget of 85 million euros, to demonstrate the technical, environmental, and economic applicability of the ISR method (in-situ recovery) for the Imouraren deposit.

This method would enable improving the project’s economic balance, making it less risky for all actors while reducing its environmental footprint very significantly.

The relevant ministries will supervise these efforts in close collaboration with local communities. They are aimed at reaching an investment decision by 2028 if feasibility is confirmed.

Concerning the social component, three areas were selected:

Improving skills;

The schooling of young girls, with in particular the development of boarding school places;

Economic development in the area of energy.

These are projects under study that will be implemented by 2030 for an investment of 40 million euros.

Nicolas Maes, CEO of Orano Mining, noted, “We are particularly pleased with this agreement which confirms the major role of Niger in the global uranium industry. This agreement renews and sets out future directions for Orano's dual industrial and social commitment in Niger. It is also a testament to our responsible approach, both in the quality of the work to rehabilitate the Cominak site and in the ambitious plan for the Imouraren deposit.”

