Landmark Retail adopts innovative platform solutions for eCommerce Microservices With Broadleaf Commerce.

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Broadleaf Commerce has signed up Emax Electronics, part of Middle East retail conglomerate Landmark Retail, as a top client for their ecommerce microservices. After a thorough review, Landmark Retail selected the Broadleaf Commerce platform as a preferred partner for MACH (Microservice-based, API first, Cloud native, and Headless) solution that seamlessly manages the multi-site, multi-catalog, multi-region, and multi-brand business complexities the business requires - with a single codebase and back-office administrative console.

Broadleaf’s Microservice-based platform has been deployed on the organization’s self-managed public cloud infrastructure for the EMAX brand.

Landmark Retail will continue to migrate other legacy Commerce platforms for their popular homegrown brands to Broadleaf in a phased approach across other regions.

Commenting on the partnership, Vinay Kumar, CTO at Landmark Retail, said, “Our endeavor is to always provide top notch customer service and with Broadleaf we not only have access to modern technology which will allow us to innovate in the future more rapidly, but we will also have more control of our Commerce platform. Being a multi-brand company such flexibility gives us the ability to choose the deployment model that is most relevant for each of our business as well as have access to source. The platform promises to be extended to meet our specific business needs, which makes application development much faster than with a ‘black box’ solution.”

“With Landmark Retail’s migration of multiple platforms to Broadleaf covering the MENA and Southeast Asia regions for a variety of retail brands, we knew Broadleaf’s Composable nature would give the retailer the best flexibility to handle complex business scenarios across each brand and geography,” stated Brad Buhl, CRO at Broadleaf Commerce. “With a single Broadleaf Microservice-based platform, Landmark Retail can now have different deployment, integration, and site configuration strategies to best serve brand and region-specific customer needs, both now and in the future.”

For more information about the new Broadleaf Commerce platform solution, visit www.broadleafcommerce.com.

ABOUT LANDMARK GROUP

Founded in 1973 with a single store in Bahrain, the Landmark Group has successfully grown into one of

the largest and most successful retail and hospitality conglomerates in the Middle East with presence in India and South East Asia. Consistently striving to deliver exceptional value, the Group has over 48,000 employees globally and operates over 2200 outlets with 10 brands online.

For more details, log on to: www.landmarkgroup.com.

About Broadleaf Commerce, LLC

Broadleaf Commerce believes in furthering commerce innovation and empowering teams to solve complex B2B and B2C challenges across catalog (PIM), content (CMS), Unified, Multi-site, and Marketplace solutions. As the leading choice for enterprise organizations requiring open technologies that are highly extensible, customizable, and scalable, Broadleaf provides an eCommerce platform built on cloud-native microservice architecture and supported by a team of expert engineers and consultants. For more information, visit: https://www.broadleafcommerce.com/microservices.