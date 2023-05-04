26FIVE Partners With International Telecoms Week as Press & Media Partner for ITW 2023

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--26FIVE Global Lab (26FIVE), the US-based brand growth management consulting firm with global creative and technology labs, is pleased to announce its partnership with International Telecoms Week (ITW) as a preferred press and media partner for ITW 2023.

As ITW 2023 approaches on May 14-17, 2023, 26FIVE will be inviting press and media to speak with participating companies and helping cover content-rich sessions with 160+ expert speakers on next-gen connectivity, cloud computing, data centers, subsea cables, messaging, 5G, the Internet of Things (IoT), automation, blockchain, fraud, cybersecurity, and sustainability.

“We are thrilled to partner with ITW to help bring its insights and innovations to a wider audience. With over 6,000 attendees and 2,000 companies, ITW really is one of the premier events for the global telecoms industry,” said Jason McGee-Abe, Global TMT Lead, 26FIVE Global Lab. “Having previously been the Editor-in-Chief at Capacity Media and covering the ITW event for a number of years, I personally know how much news and valuable insights stem from one of the biggest networking events on the ICT infrastructure calendar.”

ITW is the world’s largest gathering of global executives from across the telecoms and ICT infrastructure ecosystem and is a must-attend event for anyone who is enabling and pioneering the future of communication and international connectivity. ITW 2023, which is an ideal platform for professionals to meet, network, and learn with influential leaders, innovators, and decision-makers, is taking place at the Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center in National Harbor, Maryland.

"We are delighted to have 26FIVE as a preferred press and media partner for ITW 2023," said James Netherwood, Conference Product Manager, ITW. "Their expertise of telecoms and digital infrastructure, combined with their industry connections, will help us share the invaluable insights and knowledge that emanates from ITW."

To register for a press or media pass >>> CLICK HERE .

For any assistance or questions, please contact: Jason McGee-Abe >>> jma@26five.com.

About 26FIVE:

Headquartered in New York City, 26FIVE Global Lab is a growth consulting firm powered by its network of creative and tech labs in India, Europe, and Asia. Independent and global, 26FIVE partners with VCs, startups, and F100s seeking reinvention, business acceleration, and transformation. Visit 26FIVE.com for more information.

About International Telecoms Week:

International Telecoms Week (ITW) is the world's largest meeting for the global wholesale telecoms industry, bringing together over 7,000 professionals from more than 2,000 companies and 135 countries. The annual event features a variety of networking opportunities, educational sessions, and exhibits showcasing the latest innovations in telecoms technology and services.