Exicure, Inc. Announces Investment in Korean SNS Platform Cyworld

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Exicure, Inc. (Nasdaq: XCUR), historically an early-stage biotechnology company focused on developing nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets, today announced that it has invested in Cyworld Z Co. Ltd. (“Cyworld Z”), the operator of a Korean SNS platform "Cyworld" through the purchase of $1 million aggregate principal amount of convertible bonds issued by Cyworld Z. This investment is part of Exicure’s strategy to explore strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value.

According to Cyworld Z, Cyworld is a leading SNS platform in Korea with 32 million members, whose app was released in April 2022 and became the most downloaded app in Korea's app market, ranking first for 9 months. Cyworld Z has also indicated that Cyworld has attracted $10 million in investments from major Korean IT companies such as NHN Bugs and leading K-culture companies such as Chorokbaem Media.

About Exicure

Exicure, Inc. has historically been an early-stage biotechnology company focused on developing nucleic acid therapies targeting ribonucleic acid against validated targets. Following its recent restructuring and suspension of clinical and development activities, the Company is exploring strategic alternatives to maximize stockholder value, both with respect to its historical biotechnology assets and more broadly. For further information, see www.exicuretx.com.

