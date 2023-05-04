Dwight Capital & Dwight Mortgage Trust Close $118.35MM in Seniors & Healthcare Financing During Q1 2023

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dwight Capital and its affiliate REIT, Dwight Mortgage Trust (“DMT”), financed over $118.35MM in seniors and healthcare financing during Q1 2023. Among the transactions is a HUD loan for Riverfront Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center.

Dwight closed a $31.2MM HUD 232/223(f) refinance for Riverfront Rehabilitation and Healthcare Center, a 180-bed skilled nursing facility (“SNF”) in Pennsauken, NJ. The SNF features a beauty salon, gym, lounges, landscaped outdoor spaces, and waterfront views. The HUD loan refinanced an existing bridge loan provided by Dwight Mortgage Trust in June 2022. Managing Director of Healthcare Finance, Adam Offman, originated this transaction.

Some other notable Q1 2023 transactions:

$40MM bridge loan for a portfolio of six skilled nursing facilities in the South-Central region of the U.S.

$38.8MM HUD 232/223(f) loan for a 200-bed SNF in New York.

$6.4MM bridge acquisition loan for Charleston House Assisted Living & Memory Care, a 120-bed assisted living facility (“ALF”) in Houston, TX.

$2MM mezzanine loan on a 200+ bed SNF for an existing client in Aurora, CO.

About Dwight Capital

Dwight Capital LLC is one of the largest commercial real estate finance companies in the United States and has a loan servicing portfolio in excess of $11 billion. Our range of services includes commercial lending across a variety of loan types such as Balance-Sheet Bridge & New Construction Loans, FHA/HUD Insured Loans, as well as Mezzanine Financing and Preferred Equity.

For more information about Dwight Capital, please visit: www.dwightcapital.com

About Dwight Mortgage Trust

Dwight Mortgage Trust LLC (“DMT”) is an actively managed real estate investment trust specializing in the origination and financing of commercial mortgages across a range of real estate asset classes. DMT works in conjunction with affiliate firm Dwight Capital to source and evaluate lending opportunities nationwide. DMT partners with experienced sponsors on projects in major markets, focusing on investments with a clearly defined exit strategy.

For more information about Dwight Mortgage Trust, please visit: www.dwightmortgagetrust.com