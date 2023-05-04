U.S. News & World Report Names 130 Sunrise Communities to Best Senior Living 2023-2024 Ratings

MCLEAN, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, Sunrise Senior Living, an industry pioneer and leading provider of senior living services for the last 40 years, announced that 130 Sunrise communities were recognized as part of U.S. News & World Report’s Best Senior Living ratings for 2023-2024 in the categories of Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care and Best Continuing Care Retirement Communities (CCRC).

“Our entire Sunrise team is humbled and honored to have so many of our communities recognized by U.S. News & World Report for the second year,” said Jack R. Callison Jr., chief executive officer of Sunrise Senior Living. “We are especially proud that this accomplishment is tied directly to the personalized and purposeful lifestyle and wellness experience our 20,000 dedicated Sunrise team members provide our residents and families with daily. This recognition acknowledges the hard work our incredible team members put in every day to improve the lives of our residents in our ongoing quest to create the preferred lifestyle for enjoying longer, healthier, happier lives.”

Last year, Sunrise communities participated in the inaugural Best Senior Living list. 95 of its communities were recognized in the categories of Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living, and Best Memory Care. Sunrise increased its number of communities recognized by 34 from the previous year and had communities rated in the category of Best CCRC for the first time.

The U.S. News awards the designation of Best Senior Living only to those communities that satisfy U.S. News’s objective statistical assessment of each senior living community’s performance from consumer satisfaction surveys administered in October and November 2022, reflecting the viewpoints of more than 200,000 current residents and family members of residents living in thousands of senior living communities nationwide.

“Finding the right senior living option for yourself or a loved one can be challenging so we are pleased to be a part of U.S. News’s continued effort to further support families as they navigate the important decision-making process,” shared Pascal Duchauffour, Sunrise’s chief operating officer. “This honor is a recognition of our commitment to a relentless pursuit of excellence, and we look forward to introducing more families to the rewarding and fulfilling life that is possible at a Sunrise community.”

This second annual U.S. News Best Senior Living ratings and profiles offer comprehensive information and exclusive analysis of consumer satisfaction data evaluating such factors as community & activity, food & dining, caregiving, and management & staff for nearly 2,500 communities in the continental U.S. and Hawaii. For more than 30 years, U.S. News has served the American public as an unbiased arbiter of quality across a variety of important choices. Whether picking a college, selecting a hospital, or moving to a nursing home, consumers go to U.S. News to research and make consequential life decisions.

The 130 communities named to the ratings were awarded distinctions in the categories of Best Independent Living, Best Assisted Living, Best Memory Care and Best Continuing Care Retirement Communities. To view the full list of communities and their categories visit our website: SunriseSeniorLiving.com/USNews2023

For more information behind the data analyzed in the U.S. News ratings for Senior Living, please refer to the methodology.

To learn more about Sunrise or to find a community near you, please visit our website: www.sunriseseniorliving.com.

About Sunrise Senior Living

Founded in 1981, Sunrise Senior Living is credited with establishing the modern era of senior living. Each Sunrise community is dedicated to delivering a personalized approach to senior living where every aspect of the services and environment is built around the specific wants and needs of the individual seniors that call the community home. From purposefully created and thoughtful design, to engaging programming and lifestyle activities and best-in-class quality of care that evolves with the needs of each senior, Sunrise’s industry-leading innovation is built upon its mission to champion quality of life for all seniors. Celebrating 40 years, Sunrise operates more than 270 communities in the United States and Canada serving nearly 30,000 residents. With more than 20,000 highly trained team members, Sunrise offers a full range of personalized services, including independent living, assisted living, care for individuals with Alzheimer's and other forms of dementia, as well as nursing and rehabilitative services.

About U.S. News & World Report

U.S. News & World Report is the global leader in quality rankings that empower consumers, business leaders and policy officials to make better, more informed decisions about important issues affecting their lives. A multifaceted digital media company with Education, Health, Money, Travel, Cars, News and 360 Reviews platforms, U.S. News provides rankings, independent reporting, data journalism, consumer advice and U.S. News Live events. More than 40 million people visit USNews.com each month for research and guidance. Founded in 1933, U.S. News is headquartered in Washington, D.C.