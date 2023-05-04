Battelle and COSI Advance Partnership to Engage, Inspire and Transform Lives

COLUMBUS, Ohio--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Center of Science and Industry (COSI), the #1 Science Museum in the country 4 years in a row by USA Today’s 10Best, is once again the proud recipient of a $1 million investment from Battelle to bolster science literacy and prepare the upcoming workforce for the STEM jobs of the future.

This generous support from Battelle will help COSI to deliver an array of innovative programs, including:

COSI Science Festival: Currently running through Saturday, May 6, this festival is a four-day community-wide celebration of science that engages thousands with hands-on STEM experiences, inspires the pursuit of STEM careers, and helps raise awareness of the pivotal role STEM plays in our daily lives.

THE PLATFORM: Now in its second year, this program immerses traditionally underrepresented students in a comprehensive, multi-year support system of STEM education and mentorship, helping to ensure their matriculation into collage and careers in STEM.

Color of Science™: COSI’s signature science interest and literacy initiative that showcases the stories of diverse individuals who have impacted our society through their remarkable scientific work and achievements.

COSI Connects: The central platform that links all COSI educational offerings together into a full ecosystem of learning. From distribution of nearly 200,000 free Learning Lunchbox STEM education kits annually to online and in-community accessible STEM learning, COSI Connects brings STEM to all learners where they live, learn and lounge.

Program and Event Support: Throughout the year, Battelle will serve as the Education Partner and Event Sponsor for several key initiatives.

“We love having a positive impact on our community, especially with great partners like COSI. The more we do to encourage, educate and help the next generation get interested in STEM learning, the better our future is going to be,” said Battelle president and CEO Lou Von Thaer.

“We are truly grateful for Battelle’s unwavering partnership and extraordinary generosity to COSI. Their continued support helps bring hands-on STEM learning initiatives to people of all ages, furthering our commitment to science is everywhere and for everyone,” said COSI president and CEO, Dr. Frederic Bertley. “The ongoing commitment of partners like Battelle provides a solid foundation that allows us to engage, inspire and transform lives and communities as we continue to address the need for increased science literacy and provide high-quality STEM resources, illuminating pathways to STEM careers for diverse learners.”

About Battelle: Every day, the people of Battelle apply science and technology to solving what matters most. At major technology centers and national laboratories around the world, Battelle conducts research and development, designs and manufactures products, and delivers critical services for government and commercial customers. Headquartered in Columbus, Ohio since its founding in 1929, Battelle serves the national security, health and life sciences, and energy and environmental industries. For more information, visit www.battelle.org.

About COSI: The Center of Science and Industry (COSI), the “#1 Science Museum in the Country” as voted four years in a row by USA Today’s 10Best, is an esteemed science center that has delighted Central Ohio, with all things science for 59 years, inspiring interest in science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) topics and delivering our experiential, "hands-on fun" brand of learning. COSI has been awarded five Emmys for its effective science communication television and video productions impacting science literacy for people of all ages. As a trusted educational resource for families, schools and community partners, COSI is an essential element of our regional and national community, engaging millions of people annually through onsite, offsite and online experiences.